Are Quilted Jackets The New Puffer? Here Are 9 You Can Buy In Canada If You Adore The Trend
Affordable options from brands like H&M, Simons, GAP and more!
Every season has its fair share of trends like how shackets were the must-have item for fall. As we slowly transition into winter, it seems like everybody wants a quilted jacket to bundle up in.
Much like puffer jackets, quilted jackets are extremely practical and ridiculously cute, too. You can wear one now and once snow hits, you can layer it under your parka for extra warmth.
If you want to hop on the bandwagon, here are nine quilted jackets you can buy in Canada for as little as $45.
Dynamite York Quilted Nylon Shacket
Dynamite
Price: $79.95
Details: Exclusively online, this Dynamite jacket is that perfect grab-and-go jacket when you want to meet your friends for brunch or check out a new pop-up shop in the city. It's available in birch or cornstalk in sizes XXS to XL.
$79.95 On DYNAMITE
H&M Oversized Jacket
H&M
Price: $49.99
Details: This black patent zip-up jacket paired with a colourful toque is *chef's kiss*. You can also get it in beige which comes in a bunch of different sizes.
$49.99 On H&M
Lululemon Insulated Quilted Jacket
Lululemon
Price: $228
Details: Online shoppers are calling this jacket a great layering piece for west coast weather. It's currently available in lavender, juniper green and heathered black in sizes 2 to 14. The reviews say it's best to size down before ordering.
$228 On LULULEMON
Ardene Oversized Quilted Hooded Jacket
Ardene
Price: $45 (
$64.90)
Details: This green jacket is currently on sale but only medium and large sizes remain. This one is more loose-fitting and comes with a hood!
$45 On ARDENE
SImons Long Reversible Diamond Quilted Jacket
Simons
Price: $69.95 (
$129)
Details: Right now, you can get 45% off this moss green jacket from Simons. It has a built-in hood if you ever get caught in the rain and snap buttons so you can bundle up in a flash. Only sizes x-small and small remain.
$69.95 On SIMONS
GapFit Jacquard Half-Zip Jacket
GAP
Price: $49 (
$99.95)
Details: This soft-knit jacket has a kangaroo pocket at the front and comes in four colours: brown, blue, cherrywood red and grey. Right now you can get an extra 10% off with the promo code PERK.
$49 On GAP
Frank And Oak Skyline Maxi Bomber
Frank And Oak
Price: $179
Details: This quilted diamond puffer is essential for when you're roaming outdoors this winter. It's both water and wind-resistant and comes in brown or black.
$179 On FRANK AND OAK
Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket
Free People
Price: $245.52
Details: If you're into the distressed look, this Free People jacket has that trend down pat. You can get it in cherry red, light blue, mauve and cream. If you're in Alberta and want to support a local business, Kid Sister sells the jacket on their site in black, beige and green (they'll ship anywhere in Canada, too!).
$245.52 On FREE PEOPLE
Athleta Whisper Featherless Parka
Athleta
Price: $269
Details: This longer nylon jacket is lightweight with a ton of insulation to keep you warm without all the bulk. It's the perfect thing to travel with! You can get it in grey or black in sizes XXS to 3X.