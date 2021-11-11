Trending Tags

Are Quilted Jackets The New Puffer? Here Are 9 You Can Buy In Canada If You Adore The Trend

Affordable options from brands like H&M, Simons, GAP and more!

Are Quilted Jackets The New Puffer? Here Are 9 You Can Buy In Canada If You Adore The Trend
@josephinelooks | Instagram, @mividaenrojo | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Every season has its fair share of trends like how shackets were the must-have item for fall. As we slowly transition into winter, it seems like everybody wants a quilted jacket to bundle up in.

Much like puffer jackets, quilted jackets are extremely practical and ridiculously cute, too. You can wear one now and once snow hits, you can layer it under your parka for extra warmth.

If you want to hop on the bandwagon, here are nine quilted jackets you can buy in Canada for as little as $45.

Dynamite York Quilted Nylon Shacket

Dynamite

Price: $79.95

Details: Exclusively online, this Dynamite jacket is that perfect grab-and-go jacket when you want to meet your friends for brunch or check out a new pop-up shop in the city. It's available in birch or cornstalk in sizes XXS to XL.

$79.95 On DYNAMITE

H&M Oversized Jacket

H&M

Price: $49.99

Details: This black patent zip-up jacket paired with a colourful toque is *chef's kiss*. You can also get it in beige which comes in a bunch of different sizes.

$49.99 On H&M

Lululemon Insulated Quilted Jacket

Lululemon

Price: $228

Details: Online shoppers are calling this jacket a great layering piece for west coast weather. It's currently available in lavender, juniper green and heathered black in sizes 2 to 14. The reviews say it's best to size down before ordering.

$228 On LULULEMON

Ardene Oversized Quilted Hooded Jacket

Ardene

Price: $45 ($64.90)

Details: This green jacket is currently on sale but only medium and large sizes remain. This one is more loose-fitting and comes with a hood!

$45 On ARDENE

SImons Long Reversible Diamond Quilted Jacket

Simons

Price: $69.95 ($129)

Details: Right now, you can get 45% off this moss green jacket from Simons. It has a built-in hood if you ever get caught in the rain and snap buttons so you can bundle up in a flash. Only sizes x-small and small remain.

$69.95 On SIMONS

GapFit Jacquard Half-Zip Jacket

GAP

Price: $49 ($99.95)

Details: This soft-knit jacket has a kangaroo pocket at the front and comes in four colours: brown, blue, cherrywood red and grey. Right now you can get an extra 10% off with the promo code PERK.

$49 On GAP

Frank And Oak Skyline Maxi Bomber

Frank And Oak

Price: $179

Details: This quilted diamond puffer is essential for when you're roaming outdoors this winter. It's both water and wind-resistant and comes in brown or black.

$179 On FRANK AND OAK

Free People Dolman Quilted Knit Jacket

Free People

Price: $245.52

Details: If you're into the distressed look, this Free People jacket has that trend down pat. You can get it in cherry red, light blue, mauve and cream. If you're in Alberta and want to support a local business, Kid Sister sells the jacket on their site in black, beige and green (they'll ship anywhere in Canada, too!).

$245.52 On FREE PEOPLE

Athleta Whisper Featherless Parka

Athleta

Price: $269

Details: This longer nylon jacket is lightweight with a ton of insulation to keep you warm without all the bulk. It's the perfect thing to travel with! You can get it in grey or black in sizes XXS to 3X.

$269 On ATHLETA

The Lululemon Everywhere Fleece Belt Bag & 11 Other Trendy Winter Bags You Can Get In Canada

Sherpa, leather, puffer bags and so much more! 👜

@by.brittany | Instagram, @selintufanoglu | Instagram

Winter in Canada might not feel like the most fashionable time of the year (we're just trying to stay warm, after all), but when brands like Lululemon release chic new bags, it makes it easier to stay stylish even when you're freezing your butt off.

Joe Fresh's New Holiday Collection With Roxy Earle Is Super Inclusive & Festive AF

Items start at $34!

Courtesy of Joe Fresh

Joe Fresh continues to stay true to its Canadian roots with a stream of collaborations with beloved Canadian personalities. The clothing brand has teamed up with Canadian body positive activist Roxy Earle on a holiday capsule collection after a successful fall collab with Jillian Harris.

These Faux-Leather Pants Are A Total Aritzia Dupe & They Cost Half The Price

We're obsessed with them! 😍

May Ning | Narcity Media, Brittany Barber | Narcity Media

As much as we love shopping at Aritzia, our wallets can't always take the heat. But just because we're on a budget doesn't mean our wardrobes have to suffer the consequences. Besides, who doesn't love a good Aritzia dupe?

Canadians Can Save 40% Off Their Entire Old Navy Purchase But Today Only

Find items for as little as $4! 🛍️

Old Navy | Facebook

Canadians are starting their holiday shopping earlier this year and early Black Friday sales are popping up left, right and centre.

Keep Reading Show less