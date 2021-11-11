Southern Ontario's Winter Weather Is Here & Spots Will Get Hit With Snow By The Weekend
Are you ready for winter?
Southern Ontario is right on the edge of winter weather, and this weekend some regions will blow over into the land of snow!
So if you had plans for a hike or a long stroll outside this weekend, you might need to bundle up or stay inside by the fire.
On Saturday, The Weather Network predicts light rain across southern parts of the province, with temperatures dropping at night and staying cooler into the following morning.
That cool weather will bring a wet snow mix into the "higher terrain inland from Lake Huron and Georgian Bay."
Southern and central Ontario can expect a rainy Sunday, with parts of central Ontario and the areas located on higher elevation northwest of Toronto getting some wet snow, according to TWN.
Some snow may find its way above the escarpment way from the Great Lakes but any accumulation in the GTA will most likely be slim to none.
However, Toronto's weather forecast does call for a sprinkle of possible snow on Sunday and Monday.
TWN says the beginning of the week will serve up "chilly, near seasonal, weather," with the temperatures warming up mid-week.