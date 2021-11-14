Ontario's Weather Is Going To Get Hella Snowy In Some Parts But It's Not All Bad News
Between 5 and 10 cm of the white stuff is expected to start the week. ❄️️
Brace yourself, Ontario — you're about to get hit with some snowy conditions to start off the workweek!
According to The Weather Network, an Alberta clipper is bringing snow to the southern part of Ontario on Sunday which will cause dangerous driving conditions and bring 5 to 10 cm of snowfall through Monday.
Widespread snow and showers in southern Ontario on Sunday may make for tricky commutes as roads will be slushy. Some locales could end up with 5-10 cm of snowfall through Monday. #ONstorm #ONwxhttps://www.theweathernetwork.com/ca/news/article/coating-of-snow-rain-in-southern-ontario-to-make-for-tricky-commutes\u00a0\u2026— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1636900200
Winds coming out of the northwest and warm lake temperatures will create "lake-effect snow bands off Lake Huron throughout the day" for that area of the province.
As for the temperature, it'll be chilly early into the week, but by Wednesday, it'll feel like above-seasonal conditions.
Enjoy it while it lasts though because it'll get colder by Friday and will stick around into the weekend.
The cold weather in southern Ontario is giving us a little taste of what's expected for Christmas temperatures in the province. According to the Farmers' Almanac Extended Winter Forecast, December 25 and 26 are going to be "brutally cold" in Ontario.
January will start off with milder than normal temps, which will turn colder by the end of the month and you can expect unsettled storms and snow.
As for February, it'll be very cold throughout the month with a "winter whopper" leading into March. Yikes!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.