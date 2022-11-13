Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts 'Snow Squalls' & 'Flurries' For The First Time Today
Get ready for up to 25 centimetres of snow!
Ontario's weather forecast has spoken, and it's officially the most wonderful time of the year!
Southern and Northern Ontario are in for the first snow squalls and flurries of the season, so it's time to dust off your winter boots and dig up your shovel from the garage.
Environment Canada (EC) has put out snow squall warnings for Barrie to Orillia and Midland, Grey to Bruce, Huron to Perth, Atikokan to Upsala and Quetico, and Lake Nipigon to Wabakimi.
Along with six weather advisories for snow across the province, this marks the end of our toasty fall weather.
In southern Ontario, impacted areas can expect 15 to 25 centimetres of heavy snow, with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 centimetres an hour, resulting in reduced visibility, according to EC.
EC said heavy flurries and squalls are expected to last through the night and into Monday, so get ready for a decent amount of snow ahead of the week.
In Northern Ontario, snow squalls are expected to hit this afternoon and move into flurries on Monday, with snow accumulating up to 5 to 10 centimetres tonight.
EC is warning northern residents that travel on Highway 527 north of Lasseter Lake to Gull Bay may be "hazardous."
No matter where you're travelling, if you're on slippery snow-covered roads, EC warns you should be careful and watch out for reduced visibility.
If you happen upon a bad area, EC said drivers should turn on their lights and keep a safe following distance from other vehicles.
