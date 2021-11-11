Trending Tags

Ontario's Weather Could Hit Some Spots With 50 cm Of Snow This Week So RIP Your Travel Plans

Some places could be snowed in Thursday night!

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Time to get shovelling, folks. Parts of Ontario could be hit with up to 50 cm of snow this week, with driving conditions deteriorating to the point where travel is not recommended.

According to The Weather Network, a barrage of widespread snowfall and winter storms will hit northwestern parts of the province today creating "dangerous blizzard-like conditions" and poor visibility.

As if that wasn't bad enough, powerful, far-reaching wind gusts of 50 to 90 km/h are also expected to contribute to the dangerous travel conditions, with Environment Canada issuing several weather warnings.

"Total accumulations of 25 to 40 cm are possible by Friday evening however regions in the swath of heaviest snow could see local amounts of up to 50 cm. Driving conditions will be treacherous into Friday," one warning reads.

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," it adds.

Areas that will be heavily affected include Dryden, Geraldton, Lake Nipigon, Kenora, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

