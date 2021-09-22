Trending Tags

It's The First Day Of Fall & Of Course, There's Already A Snowfall Warning In Canada

It's the first of the season! 🍂❄️

Tomas Pavelka | Dreamstime

It's the first day of fall in Canada but some parts of the country apparently missed the memo and have skipped ahead to winter!

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning on September 22 for areas along the Dempster Highway in Yukon and 10 to 15 centimetres of snow with local accumulations of 20 centimetres is expected. According to The Weather Network, this is the first snowfall warning of the season.

Strong winds of 60 km/h gusting to 80 km/h combined with falling snow are forecast to reduce visibility to as little as 1 kilometre.

The storm system will bring heavy snow across the Dempster Highway with the highest accumulation around the Ogilvie Mountains, near Dawson City.

Environment Canada is warning people to prepare for "quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions" because visibility could be reduced suddenly.

The Weather Network's fall forecast for Canada is calling for an early start to winter for a few provinces and the Farmers' Almanac's month-by-month forecast shows that nobody will escape the snow this season. Guess Yukon is getting a head start on that!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

