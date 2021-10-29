Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - Things To Do

Netflix Made A Real 'Squid Game' Doll & You Can Play 'Red Light, Green Light' IRL

It's just like Squid Game! But without the dying...

Netflix Made A Real 'Squid Game' Doll & You Can Play 'Red Light, Green Light' IRL
Courtesy of Netflix, @netflixanz | Instagram

*Creepy Squid Game music intensifies.*

Netflix just launched a real-life version of the "Red Light, Green Light" game from Squid Game, complete with a giant creepy doll and masked guards to keep you honest.

The doll looks to be about 15 feet tall and true to the show, with an eerie pre-recorded voice and a head that swivels around and catches you if you move.

The doll went up on the waterfront in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, and visitors are welcome to play a few rounds between now and November 11.

You must be 16 or older to play, although this version of the game is not nearly as violent as the one in the show.

"Play safe. No running," the rules state on Instagram. "Anyone caught disobeying the rules will be eliminated (asked to leave)."

Netflix hasn't deployed the doll anywhere else at this point, but you don't need to be in Australia to get a taste of that Squid Game action.

Unofficial pop-up games are appearing all over the world, including in North America, which means you can put on your Squid Game Halloween costume and risk it all for bragging rights over your friends.

Just make sure the games are non-lethal before you sign up!

From Your Site Articles

Toronto's New 'Squid Game' Escape Room Is Intense & You Can Get Punished For One Wrong Move

There may even be some water and slime involved. 😬

@4funtoronto | Instagram

It's hard to imagine what it would be like to play in the actual Squid Game (especially since there are literal life-or-death stakes at hand). But there is now an escape room in Toronto that will give you that experience without as much risk.

"The experience is like an escape room on steroids; you won't be confined in one space, you will be physically active and you will be tested in a pressure environment," Justin from 4FunToronto told Narcity via email.

Keep Reading Show less

Netflix Just Dropped The 'Tiger King 2' Trailer & The Chaotic Original Cast Is Back (VIDEO)

It's going to be a wild ride.

Netflix | YouTube

Get ready all you cool cats and kittens because Tiger King 2 is coming to Netflix next month.

On Wednesday, October 27, the streaming giant dropped a trailer for the newest season and somehow it looks like it'll be even wilder than the first.

Keep Reading Show less

If 'Squid Game' Made You Want To Rock A Tracksuit All Day, Here Are 9 You Can Buy Online

Time to suit up!

@nethramohan | Instagram, Lacoste

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Many critics are calling Squid Game, Netflix's most popular series of all time, "an allegory of capitalist hell" but IMO, it's also a love letter to tracksuits.

Keep Reading Show less

Dan Levy, Mae Martin & Elliot Page Are Speaking Out Against Netflix & Here's Why

"Transphobia is unacceptable and harmful."

@instadanjlevy | Instagram, @elliotpage | Instagram

Several Canadian celebrities are lending their support to Netflix employees who have recently spoken out against Dave Chappelle's controversial new comedy special, in which he makes remarks about the transgender community.

On Wednesday, October 20, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy posted a statement on Twitter in solidarity with staff members of the streaming giant, many of whom were demonstrating during a rally in California the same day.

Keep Reading Show less