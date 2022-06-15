Netflix Is Doing A 'Squid Game' Reality Show & This Could Be Your Chance To Win $4.56M
You can apply right now!
While watching the Netflix hit drama showSquid Game, did you ever think: "I could easily do this"?
Well, now you've got a chance to play the game and win a big prize for yourself -- and you don't even need to risk your life to do it.
Netflix has announced that it'll be bringing Squid Game to life with a new reality competition series inspired by the show, which challenged players to survive a bunch of childhood-inspired games.
And the best part? You can apply to play right now!
Netflix has officially given the green light to the new reality show called Squid Game: The Challenge, and English-speakers from anywhere in the world are welcome to apply.
The subscription-based streaming service is currently recruiting 456 players to join the cast, and participating members will have the opportunity to win a life-altering $4.56 million prize. And even if you don't win, you're guaranteed to come out with your life, unlike the other 455 participants in Season 1 of the South Korean show.
Netflix says it'll be the largest cast and the biggest lump-sum cash prize in reality TV history, according to a news release about the series.
Players can expect to play a mix of games inspired by the show, as well as some new ones that weren't featured in Season 1.
"Their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them," says the news release. "The stakes are high, but in this game, the worst fate is going home empty-handed."
The casting call is for any English speakers from across the world, and recruitment is open now.
To be eligible, you must be 21 or older and free for four weeks in early 2023 for the games and filming.
You also need a valid passport and must be able to travel to all the locations necessary for the show.
Lastly, you can't be employed by Netflix or any company within All3 Media Group or be closely related to anyone employed by them.
If you fit these criteria, you can jump to the next step of the requirement process, which involves uploading a 1-minute video of yourself.
In the video, you have to explain why you want to participate, what your game plan is and what you'd do with the cash prize.
Then you must upload two recent photos of yourself, both a headshot and a full-length image.
And voila! You're done registering. Now all there is left to do is wait for an answer back.
The show will encompass a total of 10 episodes and will be filmed in the U.K.
The first season of Squid Game became a surprise hit in September of 2021, and went on to quickly become Netflix's most popular series of all time.
The streamer also announced earlier this week that the show will be coming back for a deadly Season 2.