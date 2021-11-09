Trending Tags

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Creator Says Season 2 Is Happening & We Have So Many Questions

Which childhood games should they include in season two?

Noh Juhan | Netflix

It's happening!

Netflix's smash-hit series Squid Game will be back for a second season, according to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The show's writer, director and creator revealed the good news during a red carpet interview on Monday night, with his lead actor Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun) standing alongside him.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season, so I almost feel like you leave us no choice!" he told The Associated Press.

"But I will say there will indeed be a second season."

Hwang says he's planning out the next chapter of the show, though he doesn't have a timeline for when it will drop.

"It's in my head right now," he said.

He was also pretty careful about revealing any of his plans, including whether or not Gi-hun will be going back into the game after winning it all in season 1.

"I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen," he said. "So I will promise you this: Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world."

The first season of the South Korean series debuted in September and became an international hit, breaking Netflix's viewership records while inspiring Halloween costumes, pop-ups and escape rooms.

The show pits a bunch of down-on-their-luck adults against each other in a series of deadly playground games. Contestants are monitored by masked guards in red coveralls, and tens of millions of dollars await whoever wins.

The first season featured games such as "red light, green light" and "tug of war," and we can only imagine what else might be in store for season two.

How about a deadly game of "red rover," or a few rounds of "musical chairs" over a pit of lava? Viewers will likely have to wait a while to find out.

Netflix hasn't officially announced that the show will be back, and there's no timeline for shooting it.

It reportedly took 10 years and a lot of stress for Hwang to get the first season to the streaming service, so let's just hope the next season comes along sooner than that.

