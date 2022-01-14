Trending Tags

This Exciting New Netflix Canada Show Takes Place On The Moon & Has 'Squid Game' Actors

They're facing more danger this time around. 🚀

Ottawa Staff Writer
This Exciting New Netflix Canada Show Takes Place On The Moon & Has 'Squid Game' Actors
Han Sejun | Netflix

The Netflix series Squid Game was somewhat of a phenomenon when it was released. It seemed like everyone was watching this show, intrigued by the storyline along with the acting. It has already been confirmed that there will be a second season.

Netflix Canada released a new show in December that features many of the stars we loved to hate in Squid Game, so you don't have to wait to watch them face a new challenge.

The Silent Sea is set in the future, and things aren't looking so great here on earth. A special team is sent to the moon on what should be a 24-hour mission, entrusted with securing an important sample from an abandoned experimental facility.

Things start to go wrong quite quickly when they crash on the moon. As they continue with their mission and search the facility things start to look even worse as they begin uncovering secrets.

Most notably you'll recognize the actor Gong Yoo, a central character in this story who is a captain traveling to the moon, as the creepy recruiter from Squid Game.

You'll be able to spot another Squid Game villain, contestant number 101 played by Heo Sung-Tae, now an elite leader in this new show.

There are less obvious actors as well who appear in both shows. Actor Daniel C. Kennedy appeared in Squid Game as one of the VIP players wearing a gold mask, you only see his face briefly near the end. He plays an American news anchor in The Silent Sea.

If you're a fan of other Korean dramas and even bands, you may see more familiar faces in this Netflix series. Give it a watch to find out if it's worth the hype.

The Silent Sea

Rating: 7/10

Why You Need To Watch It: If you loved the actors from the Netflix show Squid Game you don't have to wait to see them in Season 2. You can now watch some of them travel to the moon as they try to receive samples from an abandoned facility and recover some dangerous secrets along the way.

