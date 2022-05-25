Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its New List For June & Damn, There Are Some Big Shows Coming
New seasons of the Umbrella Academy, Peaky Blinders & more!
Netflix Canada is starting the summer off hot and dropping so many exciting releases this June with new seasons of classic shows like Peaky Blinders and the Umbrella Academy to Pete Davidson's comedy special and more.
So, if you were planning on enjoying the great outdoors and staying up to date on all the latest shows and cinema references, think again because you might have to schedule some time for Netflix.
When it comes to TV, Netflix is serving up new series and seasons on a silver platter in June. They've got First Kill, a new teen romance series of a vampire hunter and a vampire who are both looking to get lucky with their first kill, premiering on June 10. Along with, season six of RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars, dropping on June 24 and Peaky Blinders' sixth season on June 10.
The Umbrella Academy will also be making a splash with its third season premiering on June 22. Now, the whole family will have to deal with the consequences of messing up the timeline after seemingly preventing the apocalypse and the 1963's doomsday last season.
The Man From Toronto, starring Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco, will drop on June 24. This movie tells the comedic story of how a deadly assassin known as the "The Man From Toronto" and a "screw-up sales consultant" meet at a holiday rental resulting in a case of mistaken identity.
If you're looking to keep the laughter going in June, Netflix is releasing so many comedy specials from high profile comics like Amy Schumer, Snoop Dog, David Letterman, Bill Burr and Pete Davidson.
Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory drops on June 11, and Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends will be released on June 13.
Unfortunately, viewers will have to say farewell to a few shows next month, including Glee, which will leave on June 29 and Blindspot, which will be removed on June 14.
The four Spy Kids movies will also be leaving the streaming service on June 30, so if you're planning a nostalgic rewatch, you may want to do that soon.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in June 2022:
- Before Tomorrow – June 1
- Divergent – June 1
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant– June 1
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent – June 1
- Edge of Seventeen – June 1
- The Fast Runner – June 1
- I Don't Know How She Does It – June 1
- Kick-Ass – June 1
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith – June 1
- No Country for Old Men – June 1
- The Photograph – June 1
- Pretty Hard Cases: Season 1 – June 1
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls – June 1
- Sicario – June 1
- The Snow Walker – June 1
- Trolls World Tour – June 1
- The Turning – June 1
- Two Lovers and a Bear – June 1
- Tyler Perry's Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor – June 1
- THE WAY BACK – June 1
- Borgen - Power & Glory – June 2
- Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake – June 2
- As the Crow Flies – June 3
- Bad Neighbours 2 – June 3
- Beethoven – June 3
- Charlie Wilson's War – June 3
- Floor Is Lava: Season 2 – June 3
- Interceptor – June 3
- The Little Rascals – June 3
- Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? – June 3
- The Perfect Mother – June 3
- Straight Outta Compton – June 3
- Surviving Summer – June 3
- Two Summers – June 3
- Action Pack: Season 2 –June 6
- Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill–June 6
- That's My Time with David Letterman – June 7
- Baby Fever – June 8
- Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis – June 8
- Hustle – June 8
- Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey – June 8
- Rhythm + Flow France – June 9
- Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – June 9
- Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness – June 10
- Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute– June 10
- First Kill– June 10
- Happiest Season– June 10
- Intimacy– June 10
- Peaky Blinders: Season 6– June 10
- Trees of Peace– June 10
- Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory – June 11
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures – June 13
- Charlie's Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends – June 13
- The Great Canadian Baking Show: Season 5 – June 13
- Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – June 13
- Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live – June 14
- Halftime – June 14
- Centauro – June 15
- Den of Thieves – June 15
- God's Favorite Idiot – June 15
- Heart Parade – June 15
- Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – June 15
- Maldivas – June 15
- Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet – June 15
- The War Next-door: Season 2 – June 15
- The Wrath of God – June 15
- Dead End: Paranormal Park– June 16
- Karma's World Music Videos: Season 2 – June 16
- Love & Anarchy: Season 2– June 16
- Rhythm + Flow France– June 16
- Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta – June 16
- Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special– June 16
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – June 17
- Rainbow High: Season 2– June 17
- She: Season 2– June 17
- Spiderhead– June 17
- You Don't Know Me– June 17
- Alchemy of Souls –June 18
- SPRIGGAN –June 18
- Civil–June 19
- The Devil's Advocate–June 19
- Heartland: Season 15–June 19
- Doom Of Love – June 20
- The Future Of – June 21
- Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual– June 21
- Bruna Louise: Demolition– June 22
- The Hidden Lives of Pets– June 22
- Love & Gelato– June 22
- Marvel's The Avengers– June 22
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes– June 22
- Snowflake Mountain– June 22
- The Umbrella Academy: Season 3– June 22
- Best of the Fest – June 23
- First Class – June 23
- Queen – June 23
- Rhythm + Flow France – June 23
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 – June 24
- The Man from Toronto– June 24
- Man Vs Bee– June 24
- Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area– June 24
- RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars: Season 6– June 24
- Cafe Minamdang – June 27
- Blasted – June 28
- Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy– June 28
- BEAUTY – June 29
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo – June 29
- Pirate Gold of Adak Island – June 29
- The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1– June 29
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy – June 30
- Sharkdog: Season 2 – June 30.