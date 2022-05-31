8 New Shows & Movies You Can Binge In June If You've Watched All Of The Hits On Netflix
Streaming on Apple TV, Prime Video & Disney Plus.🍿
Get ready for some summer movie nights. Not only will there be a ton of great new flicks to find on Netflix Canada, but other streaming platforms will be dropping star-studded movies and shows that cannot be missed this month.
Once you're done with all of the new series on Netflix, you can switch over to Prime Video, Disney Plus or Apple TV for tons of binge-worthy entertainment. From true docuseries to romantic comedies, you'll likely find something to watch no matter your mood this June.
Check out these top picks to cuddle on the couch in front of this month.
The Summer I Turned Pretty
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: Friday, June 17
Why You Need To Watch It: Based on the book by best-selling author Jenny Han behindTo All The Boys I've Loved Before, this TV show features a summertime story that might be different from the rest. The series follows a first love, heartbreak and a love triangle with two brothers.
Cha Cha Real Smooth
Rating: 8.0/10
Where To Watch: Apple TV
When: Friday, June 17
Why You Need To Watch It: A 2022 Sundance Film Festival award winner, Cha Cha Real Smooth follows Andrew, a 22-year-old bar and bat mitzvah party-starter, fresh out of college without a clear view of his adult life. He befriends a mom and her autistic daughter, which helps him start to realize the future he wants.
Ms. Marvel
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: Wednesday, June 8
Why You Need To Watch It: Kamala Khan is a Muslim American teen from Jersey City who daydreams about being a superhero until she realizes it's not just a fantasy. This super-hero-loving gamer feels like she doesn't quite fit in until she gets her own set of powers (just like the heroes she looks up to).
My Fake Boyfriend
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: Friday, June 10
Why You Need To Watch It: When Andrew can't seem to stay away from his toxic ex, his close friends decide to create a fake boyfriend for him online to help him out (without his permission). But, things get taken a bit too far when the fake BF goes viral, and Andrew needs to find a way to put an end to the charade when he meets a cute guy in real life.
Backstage With Katherine Ryan
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: Thursday, June 9
Why You Need To Watch It: It's a comedy show with a twist. The hilarious Katherine Ryan is joined with some of the UK's best comics, where they not only perform on stage but mix in unscripted and uncensored backstage content.
The Lake
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: Friday, June 17
Why You Need To Watch It: Based in Ontario's cottage country, Justin comes back home from abroad after a breakup with his partner and tries to bond with his teenage daughter whom he gave up for adoption. A wrench is thrown in his plans when he realizes his dad left the family cottage to his stepsister, played by Julia Stiles.
Loot
Nat Faxon and Maya Rudolph with a llama in "Loot".
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Apple TV
When: Friday, June 24
Why You Need To Watch It: Maya Rudolph stars in this comedy series as a woman whose seemingly perfect life is turned upside down after her husband leaves her with nothing but $87 billion.
Rise
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: Friday, June 24
Why You Need To Watch It: This movie is based on the true story of the Antetokounmpos family's journey from Nigeria to Greece to America and the first brother trio — Giannis, Thanasis, and Kostas — that became NBA champions.