Netflix Canada Just Released Its New List For May & Here's Everything To Watch Next Month
New seasons of The Circle and Stranger Things.
Don't even think about getting off of the couch because Netflix Canada is releasing so many new movies and shows next month that you won't want to miss out on.
Netflix Canada just dropped their list of what we can watch in May 2022 and there are many new movies, shows and documentaries to look forward to. Get excited for the new seasons of some of your favourite shows, and big stars hitting the small screen.
A social experiment that has quickly become a reality show we can't get enough of, The Circle, is back already with a fourth season full of new faces on May 4. Netflix promises chattier, shadier contestants as they compete and catfish their way to try and win $100,000. There are crazier twists and some surprises this season, including VIP players. Episodes are released weekly so we're saved from the danger of binging it all the first day.
Season 4 of the science fiction series Stranger Things is streaming as of May 27, so hang on to the edge of your seat after season 3's emotional end. Stay tuned to find out what happens with El's powers and what new dangers lurk from Upside Down. A war is coming and everyone in Hawkins is in the eye of the storm.
New on Netflix Canada | May 2022www.youtube.com
If you'd rather laugh the evening away, a number of new comedies are coming to a TV or laptop near you. The always hilarious Rebel Wilson is starring in the movie Senior Year, dropping on May 13. When a cheerleading stunt backfires, she ends up in a coma for 20 years, and when she wakes up at the age of 37 she's ready to go back and live her high school dreams.
Stay on the comedy train by watching The Pentaverate, where a secret society faces an internal threat and Mike Myers stars in eight different roles. If romance is what you're after you'll enjoy the story of an LA wine executive working on a sheep farm and falling for a rugged Australian local in Perfect Pairing.
Based on the best-selling novel, you can watch an idealist lawyer practicing out of the back of his car in Lincoln Lawyer, being released on May 13. If you want to dive into a documentary you'll be blown away by Our Father, the true story of a woman finding out she has many half-siblings through a shocking scheme involving a well-known fertility doctor. It's coming on May 10.
Sadly you'll have to say goodbye to some classics in May, including eight seasons of Full House and the movie Clueless. This is also the last call for Birds of Prey and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so watch them all now while you still can.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in May 2022:
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 - May 2
- Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive - May 3
- 40 Years Young - May 4
- The Circle: Season 4 - May 4
- El marginal: Season 5 - May 4
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island - May 4
- Summertime: Season 3 - May 4
- Blood Sisters - May 5
- Clark - May 5
- The Pentaverate - May 5
- Wild Babies - May 5
- Along for the Ride - May 6
- Marmaduke - May 6
- The Sound of Magic - May 6
- Thar - May 6
- The Takedown - May 6
- Welcome to Eden - May 6
- Christina P: Mom Genes - May 8
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War - May 9
- 42 Days of Darkness - May 10
- Brotherhood: Season 2 - May 10
- The Circle: Season 4 - May 10
- Operation Mincemeat - May 10
- Our Father - May 10
- The Getaway King - May 10
- Maverix - May 12
- Savage Beauty - May 12
- Bling Empire: Season 2 - May 13
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri - May 13
- The Lincoln Lawyer - May 13
- New Heights - May 13
- Senior Year - May 13
- Borrego - May 14
- PJ Masks: Season 4 - May 15
- Sonic the Hedgehog - May 15
- Blippi's Adventures - May 16
- Servant of the People: Season 2-3 - May 16
- Vampire in the Garden - May 16
- The Future Diary: Season 2 - May 17
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror - May 18
- Love on the Spectrum U.S - May 18
- The Perfect Family - May 18
- Toscana - May 18
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 - May 18
- A Perfect Pairing - May 19
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib - May 19
- The G Word with Adam Conover - May 19
- Insiders: Season 2 - May 19
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - May 19
- Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I've Arrived - May 19
- F*ck Love Too - May 20
- Jackass 4.5 - May 20
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 - May 20
- Wrong Side of the Tracks - May 20
- ONE PIECE: New Episodes - May 22
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 - May 23
- Godspeed - May 23
- Sea of Love - May 23
- Larva Pendant - May 25
- Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 - May 25
- Insiders: Season 2 - May 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark - May 26
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 - May 27
- 21 Bridges - May 29
- Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal - May 30