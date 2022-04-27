6 New Shows & Movies To Watch In May When You've Binged Everything Good On Netflix
Coming to Prime Video & Disney +.
Snuggle in for a night in front of the TV, May is coming in hot with a bunch of new movies and shows across streaming platforms. Sure, Netflix Canada has a ton of new things to watch in May, but once you've spent hours watching, you can find even more to sink your teeth into on Prime Video and Disney Plus.
We can look forward to shows and movies we already know being released, including the Jason Bourne franchise and Fifty Shades of Grey to Prime Video, and When In Rome along with new episodes of The Kardashians on Disney Plus. Here are new series and movies that you'll be able to watch in May.
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: May 27
Why You Need To Watch It: Ten years after the downfall and corruption of his best friend and apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker and evades Jedi hunters.
Conversations With Friends
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: May 16
Why You Need To Watch It: Two college students, Frances and Bobbi, who are exes and now best friends begin to form a bond with a married couple. Love affairs test multiple relationships.
Night Sky
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: May 20
Why You Need To Watch It: Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons star in this adventure drama as a couple who found a chamber buried in their yard, that inexplicably leads to a deserted planet. When a young man enters their lives they soon release this chamber is much more than they thought.
The Quest
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: May 11
Why You Need To Watch It: Eight normal teenagers are dropped into the fantasy world of Everealm for an immersive hybrid competition. They must save the kingdom by fulfilling an ancient prophecy.
The Wilds - Season 2
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: May 6
Why You Need To Watch It: After a staged plane crash leaves a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, survival is not guaranteed once they realize this is all part of a social experiment. In season 2 there is a second island of boys who must also fight to survive.
Sneakerella
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: May 13
Why You Need To Watch It: This modern, upbeat remake of the classic fairytale Cinderella, follows EI, an aspiring sneaker designer as he tries to make it in New York City. He hides his talent from his cruel stepfather and stepbrothers.