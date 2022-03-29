7 New Movies & Shows To Watch In April If You've Binged Everything On Netflix
Coming to Disney Plus & Prime Video.📺
Scrolling through the seemingly never-ending lists of movies and shows, on multiple streaming platforms can feel overwhelming. Half of the time it seems to take longer to select what to watch than it does to actually watch something.
Never fear, there are tons of new things to watch on Disney Plus and Prime Video right now, so if you need a break from Netflix you can easily find something good to binge. Here are new movies and shows that will be available in April.
The Kardashians
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: April 14
Why You Need To Watch It: If you missed keeping up with this family and their drama, the cameras are back. New endeavors, new relationships and the same ladies we love to fawn over on the screen.
The Outlaws
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: April 1
Why You Need To Watch It: This British comedy-thriller follows seven people from very different circumstances and walks of life, who would normally never be friends. They've all committed various crimes and are serving community service together until they come across a dangerous stash of money and fall into the world of organized crime.
A Very British Scandal
Rating: 7/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: April 22
Why You Need To Watch It: Season two continues the story of the events surrounding the infamous divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll in the 1960s. This scandalous legal case, with its drama and accusations, covered the front page of papers at the time.
Moonfall
Rating: 5.3/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: April 1
Why You Need To Watch It: An unknown force knocks the earth's moon out of its orbit and sends it on a path to destroy life as we know it. A small group of unlikely heroes are the only ones who believe in each other and take their plan into space in a life-dangering effort to save the world.
Better Nate Than Ever
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: April 1
Why You Need To Watch It: Nate, an unpopular 13-year-old, has big dreams of starring on Broadway, the only problem is he can't even get a spot in the school play. He sneaks off to New York City without his parents' knowledge, in an attempt to prove everyone wrong, and it turns into one wild adventure.
Polar Bear
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
When: April 22
Why You Need To Watch It: In honour of Earth Month, this nature documentary follows the day-to-day life of a mother polar bear and her cubs as they navigate the dangers that polar bears face today.
All The Old Knives
Rating: N/A
Where To Watch: Prime Video
When: April 8
Why You Need To Watch It: A modern spy thriller follows the story of two CIA agents and former lovers as they try to uncover a possible double agent in their midst. Everyone is under suspicion as they try to uncover the truth of a past terrorist attack they could not stop.