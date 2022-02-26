Sections

disney plus

8 Shows & Movies To Watch In March When You Run Out Of Things To Enjoy On Netflix

Coming to Disney+, Prime Video and Apple TV. 👀

Ottawa Staff Writer
How I Met Your Father promo of two young women looking at a cell phone, right; The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey Samuel L. Jackson character hugging young girl
@himyfonhulu | Instagram, Apple TV | Handout

The month of March is upon us and a new month means new movies and shows to watch across all streaming platforms. If you run out of things to watch on Netflix Canada, you can find funny, thrilling and insanely true stories to watch on Disney Plus, Prime Video and Apple TV.

These upcoming series and films feature star-studded casts and wild storylines that are sure to hook you in. Keep your eyes peeled for big stars on the small screen including Samuel L, Jackson, Amanda Seyfried, Ben Affleck, Hilary Duff and Jared Leto, just to name a few. Here are eight upcoming shows and movies you can watch in March that are not on Netflix.

Upload, Season 2

Rating: 8.0/10

Where To Watch: Prime Video

When: March 11

Why You Need To Watch It: In a sort of Meta-verse afterlife, 'Uploads' are people who have passed away and their consciousness is uploaded into a virtual world. Nathan's girlfriend Ingrid unexpectedly joined him at the afterlife resort to work on their relationship, but he's been developing feelings for someone else who is currently off the grid.

How I Met Your Father

Rating: 5.1/10

Where To Watch: Disney Plus

When: March 9

Why You Need To Watch It: A modern spin-off of How I Met Your Mother, stars Hilary Duff as Sophie, a young woman trying to navigate love, dating and figuring out who she is in the year 2022 with her close-knit group of friends. In the future, she is telling her son the story of how she met his father in a world of dating apps and endless options. It's been picked up for a second season.

We Crashed

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Apple TV

When: March 18

Why You Need To Watch It: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star as a narcissistic husband and wife, at the centre of the rise and fall of the coworking space WeWork. Inspired by real events, this global brand and startup became worth $47 billion in under ten years, then its value plummeted in under a year... what made it happen?

Turning Red 

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Disney Plus

When: March 11

Why You Need To Watch It: Meilin Lee is a nerdy 13-year-old girl growing up in Toronto, Canada, trying to remain a devoted daughter while finding out who she is. Suddenly, an ancestral trait is passed down where she turns into a giant red panda every time she feels strong emotions, which is quite frequent. The movie is also a love letter to Canada and you'll spot Toronto landmarks and references throughout the film.

The Dropout

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Disney Plus

When: March 3

Why You Need To Watch It: Inspired by the crazy true story, this star-studded cast is led by Amanda Seyfried playing Elizabeth Holmes, as we follow her story of ambition and fame gone wrong. She aimed to revolutionize the healthcare industry after dropping out of college and founding a technology company and ends up losing it all.

Deep Water

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Prime Video

When: March 18

Why You Need To Watch It: This erotic thriller stars Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas as a couple whose marriage is crumbling under the weight of jealousy and betrayal. He allows his wife to have affairs to avoid divorce but then becomes the main suspect as her lovers start to go missing.

Cheaper By The Dozen

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Disney Plus

When: March 18

Why You Need To Watch It: A modern remake of the early 2000s comedy follows the Bakers, a blended family of 12 trying to navigate their hectic home life while running a family business.

The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey

Rating: N/A

Where To Watch: Apple TV

When: March 11

Why You Need To Watch It: An ailing man who is suffering from dementia is suddenly left without his caretaker, forgotten by family and friends. He falls under the care of an orphaned teenager and together they find a treatment that will restore all of his memories and it leads to a journey of shocking truths. Samuel L. Jackson stars as Ptolemy Grey.

