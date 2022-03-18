12 Things To Watch On Netflix & Disney + That Are So Relatable For Millennials It Hurts
30 and flirty and thriv... err surviving.
Sure, puberty and being a teen are tough, but no one warns you about periods in your 20s and 30s where it really feels like you have growing up to do. If you're a millennial, sitting at home wondering why you don't want to go out and rage tonight, here are some movies and shows to add to your watch list.
You may feel wildly young, trying to still find yourself, or are settling into your life yet wondering how you got this old so fast. Either way, there's a ton of series and specials streaming that will seem like they're speaking to you. Here are twelve things you should watch on Netflix and Disney Plus, that are oh- so-relatable as a millennial.
Life & Beth
Rating: 4.2/10
Where To Watch: Hulu (included in the Disney Bundle)
Why You Need To Watch It: After an unexpected incident, Beth, played by Amy Schumer, has flashbacks of her teen life, bringing up trauma and helping her discover who she really wants to be. With Michael Cera also staring, you know this relatable self-discovery story is going to be full of laughs.
How I Met Your Father
Rating: 5.3/10
Where To Watch: Hulu (included in the Disney bundle)
Why You Need To Watch It: This spinoff of the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is set in the current age of dating in a world of social media and dating apps. Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, who is trying to find what she wants out of life and love with her close group of friends.
Russian Doll
Rating: 7.8/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Set in New York City, a pessimistic woman in her 30s keeps dying and reliving her birthday party. As she's continuously faced with her own mortality, she thinks about the life she's living and tries to escape this seemingly endless time loop.
Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: In her second original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson gets hilariously real about mental health, relationships and grief. She shares her story about therapy and discovering she has a mental disorder, in an honest way that is not usually heard. You'll be laughing until you cry.
Someone Great
Rating: 6.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Jenny just landed her dream job in San Francisco and her boyfriend of nine years chooses to break up with her. She leans on her two best girlfriends for one last epic night out in New York City. Love, change, drugs, female friendships, dope tunes, it's got it all.
Boy Meets World
Rating: 8.2/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: If you need to feel the nostalgia of growing up in the 90s, Disney Plus has a bunch of our favourite shows that we loved to watch after school. Boy Meets World is full of so much love and beautiful lessons that translate into adulthood. Keep a tissue close, just in case.
Iliza: Elder Millennial
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Gather around, Iliza Shlesinger has a handful of comedy specials and this one speaks some real truths about being a woman in your 30s, where she's been and what the future holds.
Dollface
Rating: 7.5/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: After her longtime boyfriend breaks up with her, Jules has to navigate her own vivid imagination as she tries to re-enter her friend group, and rekindle the friendships she lost during her relationship.
Silver Linings Playbook
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Pat lost everything, his job, his wife, his house, and after spending months in a mental institution, is back living with his parents. He tries to rebuild his life and plans to get his ex-wife back despite the toxic ending. Things get more complicated when he meets Tiffany, a girl with her own grief and struggles, with whom he develops a deep connection.
Good Trouble
Rating: 7.5/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: A spinoff of the series The Fosters, follows sisters Callie and Mariana as they move out together to start a life living in Los Angeles.
Don't Look Up
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: After discovering that a planet-killing comet is headed directly for the earth, two astronomers embark on a media tour to try to warn the world of the danger. The response from the president and the world as a whole is not what they had hoped.
Lizzie McGuire
Rating: 6.7/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: If you're feeling the throwbacks, you can watch Lizzie McGuire and take yourself back to the simpler time of the early 2000s. She wasn't popular but wasn't exactly uncool, navigating through junior high in a way we could all relate to.