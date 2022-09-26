A 'Life With Derek' Spinoff Is Coming & 2 Former Stars Say They Weren't Invited (VIDEO)
"I can't believe they had a family reunion and didn't even invite us."
The Disney Channel show of the early 2000s, Life With Derek, is getting a spinoff movie and both Derek, played by Michael Seater, and Casey, played by Ashley Leggat are reprising their roles.
The film, called Life With Luca, features Derek and Casey who are now in their 30s, but not all of the McDonald-Venturi siblings will be returning for the spinoff.
Actors Jordan Todosey and Daniel Magder, who played Casey's sister Lizzie and Derek's brother Edwin, won't be rejoining the cast.
"I can't believe they had a family reunion and didn't even invite us," Todosey says in a recent TikTok video she shared where she pretends to be Lizzie. The two are found huddled in a closet commiserating as their step-sibling characters often did.
While the two may not be coming back for the film, fans can still get a taste of their old alliance and friendship in the TikTok clip.
"You know what, I don't even know if I could have made it, I'm the head of a million-dollar company now. Or something," Magder states.
"I mean, I did just get back from the rainforest. I helped plant like a thousand trees. Or something," Todosey follows up.
Magder suggests that the two of them plan their own reunion and Todosey rolls her eyes in true Lizzie fashion, calling out Edwin for scheming, "just like old times." They end with their usual handshake before they're discovered hiding in the closet.
Shortly after the TikTok video, Todosey posted a carousel of photos on Instagram of her and Magder in Vancouver with the caption, "Cheers to our little reunion, thanks for having me step bro.”
According to WildBrain Television, the actors are not reprising their younger sibling roles due to "scheduling challenges."
When asked if other recognizable characters will be reprising their roles for the spinoff WildBrain replied, "Viewers will have to wait and see!"
The movie was filmed in Ontario and is set to premiere on the Family Channel in February 2023.