'Life With Derek' Stars Reveal Why 2 Former Castmates Weren’t Invited To The Spinoff (VIDEO)
“It just got so complicated…”
Life With Derek fans get ready, the Family Channel hit from the 2000s is coming back with a movie spin-off this month — but not all your favourite cast members will be in it.
Step-siblings Casey MacDonald (played by Ashley Leggat) and Derek Venturi (played by Michael Seater) return to the screen 15 years later in Life With Luca, where they pass the torch onto their kids who get up to all kinds of new shenanigans.
However, actors Jordan Todosey and Danny Mags, who played Casey's sister Lizzie and Derek's brother Edwin, won’t be making an appearance in the movie and they both had plenty to say about it in a now-viral video on TikTok.
Narcity caught up with both Seater and Leggat to get their take on the decision.
"Listen, there's 90 minutes to make a movie, and we have to introduce four new characters who are leads of the movie. The four new kids have just as much camera time as we do," said Seater.
In the new flick, Derek is a successful musician and a single dad to Skyler, while Casey is a lawyer with three kids of her own, including her oldest son, Luca, who takes after his older step-uncle.
"It just came down to time. I believe there was a draft with a moment where we were going to see everybody, but it was in a scene where there were literally 14 characters."
Seater said it just got "so complicated," and as the classic saying goes, sometimes you have to "kill your darlings."
"Everybody would have loved to have everybody back, but on the page, there just wasn't enough space," he said.
Leggat chimed in and said that it wouldn't have been fair to bring their characters back for just one line, either.
"If those characters are back, you want to hear about their life and what they're doing. So to have them back to say one line just wouldn't have been right for their characters."
Leggat and Seater agreed that the movie is passing the torch on to the new set of kids.
Although Casey and Derek's parents, Nora MacDonald (Joy Tanner) and George Venturi (John Ralston), will also return to their old early 2000's roles.
Last year, Mags and Todosey called out Life With Luca in a playful TikTok video, where they reprised their roles, and Todosey acting as Lizzie, said, "I can't believe they had a family reunion and didn't even invite us."
Mags jumped in as Edwin and said he wasn't sure he even could have made it now that he's "the head of a million-dollar company...or something."
Lizzie jumped in with her own humble brag and said, "I mean, I did just get back from the rainforest. I helped plant like a thousand trees. Or something,"
"Hey, we're capable, why don't we just make our thing?" Edwin asked as the pair hid out in a closet.
"There you go scheming again, just like old times," replied Lizzie.
"Just like old times," said Edwin before the pair wrapped up with a secret handshake.
Life With Luca comes out on February 20, and you can watch it on Canada's Family Channel.