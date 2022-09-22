'Life With Derek' Is Getting A Spinoff Movie That Is Based & Filmed Here In Ontario
Derek and Casey have families of their own now. 👀
If you grew up watching the Disney Channel in the early 2000s, you probably remember the once-popular TV show Life With Derek and the hijinx that ensued between step-siblings Derek and Casey, played by Michael Seater and Ashley Leggat, respectively.
The two are reprising their roles in the spinoff film Life With Luca, but this time they are 35 years old and both have children of their own. The movie is set to premiere on the Family Channel in February 2023.
The upcoming 90-minute movie recently finished filming in southern Ontario, in the city of Orangeville. WildBrain Television told Narcity that Canadian viewers may also recognize scenes from Elliot Lake near Sudbury.
Leggat shared some photos of the cast filming on Instagram.
"We’re backkkk!!! Had the time of my life filming Life with Luca. I can’t wait for you all to see what Derek & Casey have been up to in the last 15 years," Leggat said on Instagram in August 2022.
The story picks up 15 years after the series ended with Derek and Casey raising distinctly different teenagers. Derek is working as a musician in Paris and is a single dad to a 14-year-old daughter, Skyler. Casey is a lawyer and is a married mother of three, living in Toronto.
Derek's daughter Skyler is studious and has begun testing her father's boundaries. Alternatively, Casey's eldest, 14-year-old Luca, has a habit of crossing his mom's limits and loves pranks.
Casey and Derek separately decide to surprise their parents and visit their new home in rural Ontario but instead, they run into each other. The two are happy to see each other, but the teen cousins, on the other hand, don't know each other well and don't exactly like what they see.
It sounds like Derek and Casey will be getting a taste of their own medicine and the movie will have plenty of blended family shenanigans — just like the good old days.