7 Shows On Netflix & Disney Plus That Will Open Your Eyes To The Wonders Of This Planet
Time to celebrate Earth Month. 🌎🌳
This globe we call home is a wondrous planet with endless places to explore. So in honour of Earth Day on April 22, we rounded up some truly powerful flicks on Netflix and Disney Plus to highlight its beauty.
There are so many amazing series and documentaries that will take you on adventures across the globe while teaching you about its natural wonders and how we can help make it a healthier place for all of its inhabitants. Start the discovery from your couch with these seven Netflix and Disney Plus shows to help open our eyes to what's around you.
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Rating: 7.8/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: There are 14 peaks across the world higher than 8,000 metres, and if you give up while climbing, you die. The courageous Nepali mountaineer, Nimsdai Purja, goes on a seemingly impossible journey to climb all 14 mountains in seven months.
Kiss The Ground
Rating: 8.3/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Woody Harrelson narrates this idea and teams up with farmers, scientists, activists and politicians in a global movement of Regenerative Agriculture. It explores a possible solution for climate change and food supply.
Welcome to Earth
Rating: 8/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: Will Smith had never even swam in a lake nor climbed a mountain, now he's traveling to the ends of the earth with modern explorers. Adventures take him from climbing into volcanoes down to the depths of the ocean. This National Geographic documentary is part of the Earth Month collection on Disney Plus.
Bill Nye Saves The World
Rating: 3.6/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Bill Nye returned with a new special, exploring his curiosities and looking into different misconceptions from a scientific point of view. If you grew up watching the Science Guy, the nostalgia alone is worth a watch.
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Rating: 9/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: If you've ever watched nature shows, you'll recognize the narrating voice of David Attenborough. He's seen more of the natural world than any other, this feature documentary is his reflection on moments that defined his life and the devastating changes he's seen in the world over the years.
Lost Cities With Albert Lin
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Disney Plus
Why You Need To Watch It: Albert Lin is a National Geographic explorer and he's got his boots on the ground, working with archeologists to discover cities still hidden under the earth. They bring light to mysteries and stories of the past. It's one of the numerous National Geographic series within the Earth Month collection on Disney Plus.
Down to Earth with Zac Efron
Rating: 8/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Actor Zac Efron travels around the world with a wellness expert searching for healthier, sustainable ways to live.