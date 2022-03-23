Netflix Canada Just Dropped Its New List For April & Here's Everything You Can Binge
New Ozark episodes and a season of Selling Sunset! 🍿
Forget about making weekend plans for next month because Netflix Canada has you covered with more content than you could probably watch.
Netflix Canada is dropping so many new shows and movies in April 2022, from reality tv to comedy specials and fresh new seasons of your favourite shows, so get ready to put on your comfiest tracksuit and grab the popcorn.
Selling Sunsetis coming back with a fifth season on April 22, and you'll be able to catch up with all your favourite realtors at Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles with a "fresh face" joining the cast and "new loves" thrown into the mix – so it sounds like you'll need some tea to sip on as you watch the drama unfold.
The highly anticipated Ozark season four part two is also coming to a laptop or tv screen near you on April 29, so we can finally find out what happens with Ruth as Marty and Wendy deal with the aftermath of Javi's actions.
New on Netflix Canada | April 2022youtu.be
If you've been patiently waiting for a new reality tv show to fill the void Love is Blindleft in your tv rotation, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On dropping on April 6 may do the trick with weekly episodes.
The new Netflix series will feature six couples on the ropes about getting married to one partner ready to say "I do" and the other lukewarm on it. The couples will have to decide whether or not to get married in eight weeks or move on, and each person will have to choose a "potential partner" from one of the other couples. So there is lots of potential for messy drama and hopefully some happy endings.
If you're looking to dig your teeth into a good documentary next month, you'll have plenty of options with The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes dropping on April 27, featuring a deep dive into Monroe's death and the White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch which takes a look into the brands marketing and hiring practices coming out on April 19.
David Spade will also be gracing Netflix's silver screen with his new comedy special David Spade: Nothing Personal, where he talks about his feelings towards crabs and how to say no to drugs after guest hosting onBachelor In Paradise.
Next month Netflix users will also have to say goodbye to a few classics, including Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, three Despicable Me movies, and the entire Bourne franchise, so you may want to watch them while you still can.
Here is everything coming to Netflix Canada in April 2022:
- Angel Has Fallen - April 4
- Better Call Saul: Season 5 - April 4
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy - April 5
- Furioza - April 6
- Green Mother's Club - April 6
- Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story - April 6
- Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear! - April 6
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On - April 6
- Mile 22 - April 7
- Queen of the South: Season 5 - April 7
- Return to Space - April 7
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star - April 7
- Dancing on Glass - April 8
- Dirty Lines - April 8
- Elite: Season 5 - April 8
- Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2 - April 8
- The In Between - April 8
- Metal Lords - April 8
- Tiger & Bunny 2 - April 8
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations - April 8
- My Liberation Notes - April 9
- Our Blues - April 9
- House of 1,000 Corpses - April 10
- Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman - April 11
- The Creature Cases - April 12
- Hard Cell - April 12
- The Rythm Section - April 12
- Almost Happy: Season 2 - April 13
- Our Great National Parks - April 13
- Smother-in-Law - April 13
- Today We Fix the World - April 13
- Ultraman: Season 2 - April 14
- Anatomy of a Scandal - April 15
- Choose or Die - April 15
- Heirs to the Land - April 15
- Mai - April 15
- One Piece Film Z - April 15
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4 - April 16
- Man of God - April 16
- Richie Rich - April 17
- Selena - April 17
- Battle Kitty - April 19
- Pacific Rim: The Balck" Season 2 - April 19
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch - April 19
- The Marked Heart - April 20
- Russian Doll: Season 2 - April 20
- The Turning Point- April 20
- Yakamoz S-245 - April 20
- All About Gila - April 21
- He's Expecting - April 21
- Along for the Ride - April 22
- Heartstopper - April 22
- The Secret Life of Pets - April 22
- Selling Sunset: Season 5 - April 22
- The Seven Lives of Lea - April 22
- American Gangster - April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal -April 26
- Bullsh*t The Game Show - April 27
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes - April 27
- Silverton Siege - April 27
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles - April 28
- Bubble - April 28
- Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes - April 29
- Honeymoon with My Mother - April 29
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 2 - April 29
- Rumspringa - April 29