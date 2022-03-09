Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To Deepti On Insta & People Aren't Buying It
"I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said."
Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee has publicly apologized to ex-fiancée Deepti Vempati, less than a week after he defended his actions in a dramatic reunion special on Netflix.
But fans of the show aren't buying the turnaround from Chatterjee, whom Vempati refused to marry in the finale of the Netflix series.
On March 8, International Women's Day, Chatterjee took to Instagram to apologize for repeatedly criticizing Vempati's looks behind her back on the show.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to really just say sorry to a woman that I know I hurt, and Deepti, I am truly sorry for some of the things that I said," He said in his Instagram video.
The 34-year-old claims that he reached out to her privately to apologize, but he also wanted to share his comments publicly so her "family and friends" could see it, too.
People in the comments didn't really buy it though.
"Wait… you’re sorry when you’ve been nonstop posting justifications for your behavior? Make it make sense," commented @are.em.you on the post.
"Its only because everyone is coming for you…." said a comment by @ness_xoxo20.
"Damage control at its best 😂" said @shatera_nicole.
Some said the apology was past due, while hinting at Deepti's unconfirmed romance with Kyle Abrams, another contestant on the show.
"Deepti and Kyle are drinking margaritas together right now.... too little, too late."
Shake repeatedly asked women about their weight during the blind date portion of the show. Later, after proposing to Deepti and meeting her in person, he told other contestants that she felt like his "aunt."
"I'm not physically attracted to her," he said.
Since the premiere of the show, Chatterjee's social media accounts have been filled with people recommending that he go to therapy, while others have just told him straight-up to get over himself.
Last week, Chatterjee doubled down on speaking his own "truth" and said in a video that he would not apologize.
Vempati had a few tense exchanges with Chatterjee in the reunion show, saying that he doesn't know how to speak to people, "especially women."
Several other cast members also went after Chatterjee at the reunion, including Natalie Lee, who said that viewers saw a "watered-down" version of what he said about Vempati.
Vempati did not address Shake's apology on social media Tuesday.