Netflix Cut Two 'Love Is Blind' Couples From Season 2 & Here's What Happened To Them
Imagine the drama we missed!
Love Is Blind Season 2 did more than match up six couples; there were actually eight pairs who got engaged!
Season 2 of the Netflix dating show had the audience following six couples on their path to the altar after proposing in the "sight unseen" dating portion of the "experiment."
The couples who made it into the show were Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee, Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati, Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl, and Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.
But the streamer says there were two other couples whom it simply couldn't fit into the show. That means two other (messy) love stories that we didn't get to see.
You would've seen the other couples in the first episodes, especially in the all-men and all-women conversation areas, but they actually got a lot farther with the Love Is Blind experiment.
Kara Williams got engaged to Jason Beaumont during the blind date part of the show, while Caitlin McKee said "yes" to Joey Miller's proposal.
Netflix ended up sending the couples home after the blind dates, but their romances carried on anyway.
"A lot of you are asking if @millerj5001 and I went to Mexico with the other couples. After filming the reveal we were free to go back to Chicago. We, however, decided to take our own vacation so that we could spend some one-on-one time together," Caitlin McKee wrote after the show premiered.
"We may have not had the opportunity to tell our love story in the same way as the other couples did, but I truly believe everything happens the way it is meant to."
While McKee and Miller continued dating after the show, she confirmed in a post on Instagram that they are no longer together, althought they "are choosing to remain friends."
Beaumont and Williams have also split up since they met in the pods, reports Us Weekly.
Beaumont, who had confirmed the relationship with Williams, referred to her on social media as "one of the most charismatic, loving, & supportive people I’ve ever met."
According to official Netflix fansite Tudum, the show's creator, Chris Coelen, said the couples didn't make the cut because of a lack of budget and resources to "air their stories."
"You only have so many crews and so much budget and so much time. It would be amazing to follow everybody, but you just have to decide what feels like a good group to follow.”
The full second season of Love Is Blind is live now on Netflix.