Natalie Lee Says 'Love Is Blind' Took Race Out Of The Equation & She Didn't Feel 'Judged'
"A lot of the men did not know I was East Asian."
Netflix's Love Is Blind challenges people to fall in love without setting eyes on one another — and that was extremely liberating for Asian American contestant Natalie Lee.
Lee recently told Narcity that she was proud to be part of season two's diverse cast, and she enjoyed the "sight unseen" experiment because it let her truly be herself on dates.
"It's so refreshing, quite honestly," Lee told Narcity. "A lot of the men did not know I was East Asian in the early stages of dating."
Lee was one of 15 women who dated 15 men in the early stages of the show, when the two sides were not allowed to see each other. She ended up agreeing to a "blind" proposal from Shayne Jansen, whom she only saw for the first time after they were engaged.
"It was just really great to be myself and have my personality shine and not be judged by how I dressed, or my ethnicity and race and things like that," Lee said of the experience.
She added that she really liked dating people without all the "quick" judgements that happen when you see each other.
"It didn't bother me that I couldn't see the men who I was dating," she said. "My favourite part is being able to date sight unseen."
The second season of the show started off with a roster that was reportedly more diverse than the first. Lee says the audience definitely noticed the difference, and she got plenty of fan support from people who were happy to see more diversity on a modern dating show.
"I've never gotten so many messages from people who are like, 'I could relate to you,' or, 'Thank you for representing Asian Americans on the show,'" she recalled.
Lee says she's still adjusting to her newfound social media fame, although she's happy people can see themselves in her experience.
"I'm taking it day by day. All of this has been so amazing, but also so overwhelming," she said.
The entire second season of the show, including the reunion, is now live on Netflix.