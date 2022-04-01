Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Announced Move To Miami To Explore 'New Opportunities'
Shake aka @thepuppydoc is making a BIG career change!
From the "Windy City" to The Sunshine State, Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 2 star, Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee, is making the bold move from Chicago to Miami. He'll be joining his new girlfriend, Emily Wilson.
The reality star spoke to Us Weekly about his new move and said he's ready for the next chapter of his life and that episode seems to bring sunny skies and beaches.
On a recent Instagram post sharing his future plans, he wrote:
"Don't get me wrong, Chi-town got it goin' on
And New York is the city that we know don't sleep
And we all know that L.A. and Philly stay jiggy
But on the sneak, Miami bringin' heat for real"
Miami is shaking things up, as he will be exploring a new career path in crypto and NFTs, he told US Weekly. He said he will be taking a step away from his practice.
Yes, that means a farewell to @thepuppydoc, but there is no word if he will keep his Instagram handle the way it is.
Shake expressed his love for DJing on Love Is Blind, so he's been thinking about the move for a while now and would have potentially made it whether he was with Wilson or not. He mentioned that life is moving him "in the right direction."
As far as moving in with his girlfriend... that is yet to be determined.
The aspiring DJ also teased about a new podcast called Life Is Blurry that should be launching soon in Miami.
We reached out to Charterjee for comment about his Miami move and will update this article upon response.