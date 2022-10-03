Love Is Blind's Danielle Ruhl Revealed Why She's Divorcing Nick & Tackled Infidelity Rumours
"This is not an I-hate-Nick thing."
Love is Blind's former couple, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, went from posting sweet pictures together on social media to announcing their divorce within a month -- and it left the show's fans with a bunch of questions.
Putting all rumours to rest though, Ruhl took to social media over the weekend to explain the end of her picture-perfect marriage.
"I know a lot of people are wondering why we ended our relationship," Ruhl said in one of her Instagram Stories. "It really did come to just personality compatibility differences."
The couple was married for a year before filing for divorce this summer. The news first broke in late August, and this is the first time Ruhl has discussed it openly.
"People think, 'Oh, did someone cheat? Did this happen or this happen?' No," Ruhl continued.
"I think that's what makes it even harder because you do live in this kind of — at least, for me — I live in this state of denial, where, yeah, but we love each other, but…you can still love each other and try your best to move on."
Ruhl shared that things between the former couple were "very amicable and civil at first," but the divorce process is taking its toll now.
Divulging further details, she said that she reached out to Thompson about being bullied online and being spoken about in a "crazy" light on social media. But sadly for her, "he didn't really respond."
"That's what made me really upset," she explained during one of her vlogs. "And again, that's not on him. I shouldn't care. This is not an I-hate-Nick thing. Like, again, I care for him. I'm just trying to explain why things went south."
She ended her explanation by reiterating that their decision to separate was mutual.
"It was something we had talked about," Ruhl said and added, "It wasn't just a spur-of-the-moment thing, even though it seems like that. We tried really hard."
Around a week earlier, Thompson had also released a statement regarding the divorce.
"The last few weeks have been especially challenging for me. Like many of us going through a loss or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief while we navigate our emotions," he had said via an Instagram post.
The couple was part of the second season of the hit Netflix dating show. It followed six couples who got 'engaged' without ever really seeing each other physically.
Ruhl and Thompson were one of the two couples to exchange marriage vows by the season finale, even getting a dog together. But the only other couple from the season -- Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, is now getting divorced, as well.
It was later reported that two more couples got engaged on the show, but there was no budget to accommodate their dating (mis)adventures.
With the success rate of the experiment being so low, the question beckons: is love really blind?