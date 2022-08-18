Shake From 'Love Is Blind' Is Laughing At Jarrette's Divorce & Posting Their Texts On Insta
"It's time to prove who really 'keeps it real.'"
When Love Is Blind couple Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely announced their divorce, their former Netflix co-star Shake Chatterjee saw the news and immediately chose violence.
Chatterjee described the former couple as "clowns" on his Instagram stories Thursday, where he made it clear that he's still holding a grudge after Jones joined others in attacking him during the Season 2 reunion special.
He also posted a vengeful text exchange that he had with Jones about the breakup, and... yikes.
"I hope you regret coming after me at the reunion like that," he wrote in the text exchange, which he posted online. "You tried to make me look bad to protect your own image and cover up for your shady behavior.
"I guess it's time to prove who really 'keeps it real.'"
Jones was not happy to hear from Chatterjee, the text exchange shows.
"Aye why you texting me bruh," he wrote. "I don't regret sh*t... I don't f*ck with you so get off my line."
"Well you're about to," Chatterjee responded. "Lmao."
@thepuppydoc | Instagram
Jones hasn't confirmed whether the texts are real. However, Chatterjee also shared an earlier exchange from January when he and Jones were coordinating plans for the Love Is Blind reunion, just to show that the number is legit.
Jones and McNeely were one of only two couples to get married in the season finale of Netflix's reality dating show.
They announced on Wednesday that they've split up and are in the process of divorcing as their lives go "in different directions."
The two got together on the show only after Jones nearly got engaged to Mallory Zapata, who ended up choosing someone else.
Chatterjee hinted at that old connection on Thursday by sharing a meme suggesting that Jones would go looking for Zapata again.
Chatterjee emerged as the villain in Love Is Blind Season 2, after frequently asking women about their weight and then complaining about then-fiancee Deepti Vempati's looks to other contestants.
Vempati refused to marry Chatterjee at the end of the season, and she and many other contestants — including Jones — blasted him for his comments in the reunion special.
Chatterjee defended his approach in the reunion, saying that "love is blurry."
\u201cDeepti confronts Shake for the first time since hearing what he said behind her back on Love is Blind.\n\nThe Love is Blind Season 2 Reunion is now on Netflix\u201d— Netflix (@Netflix) 1646409600
Jones and McNeely haven't said anything else since revealing their breakup, although they each posted a meme video of Homer Simpson sinking back into the bushes.
Her Instagram description has also been changed to read that she's from Season 2 of "Love is Blurry," and we're not sure what to make of that.
Chatterjee said Thursday that he'll be doing an Instagram Live about his "clown castmates" at 6:30 p.m. Eastern — and he's promising more "tea" about all of it.