Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Trailer Teases Major Drama & Even A 'Fiancee Swap'
Can they do that???
Netflix just dropped the trailer for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, and the chaotic teaser hints at some messy relationship drama that we simply haven't seen before.
"We should just swap fiancees," one contestant says to another in the trailer, which hit the internet this week.
A move like that would be super chaotic for this show, especially since it's never happened on previous seasons.
The hit reality show challenges 30 contestants to find love through a series of sight-unseen dates, and those who get engaged are allowed to meet and then figure out if they can make it work as a married couple.
The formula produced a pair of marriages in both seasons 1 and 2, although things have gotten messy in the years since. The season 1 couples remain together, but both couples from season 2 broke up earlier this year ahead of the reunion special.
We've seen contestants chasing each other's partners in past seasons, with some simply regretting the choices they made in the sight-unseen "pods" part of the show.
But will Season 3 contestants actually take that a step further and try a "fiancee swap" in the middle of the show?
We don't know if they actually try it — or if the show is prepared to deal with that kind of switch — but it sounds very messy and we are absolutely here for it.
Season 3 of the show was shot in Dallas, Texas, and the new cast includes an aerospace engineer, a ballet dancer and a nurse.
The first three episodes drop on October 19 with a new episode added each Wednesday after that.