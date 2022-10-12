Shake Gives Advice To 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast & Said The Pods Are 'A Complete Failure'
He found love in Miami after his season wrapped.
Netflix's epic dating experiment, Love Is Blind, is coming back with a brand new season on October 19. The company asked last year's cast to give those on Season 3 some advice, but they didn't include the "villain" of the show, Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee.
Since it aired, he found love in Miami, FL, and has been far removed from recent reunion tapings with the streaming service. So, Narcity reached out to him for his advice on the newest singles and he was completely honest with his responses.
"The LiB [Love Is Blind] experiment is a complete failure and the Season 2 cast is proof of that. After the success of season 1, the show has become an opportunity for fame seeking individuals to compete for screen time under the guise of looking for marriage," he wrote to Narcity.
While many of last year's show members gave their dating words of wisdom, Shake had more to say for their image and behind-the-scenes rapport.
"Makes sure you go after what you really want rather than what is politically correct or what you think will make you look good on tv. Also be careful how much you disclose to your castmates. They only have your back as long as it benefits them to do so," he responded.
While the audience awaits the premiere in one week, the cast is on their toes about how the edits for the season. Shake revealed that many of them have already reached out to him about producer cuts.
"Many of them have been concerned about how their edits may come across because of the overt producer manipulation they have experienced. That’s all I can say for now," he wrote.
As unapologetic as he is, he suggests if any of them get backlash to not feel as though they have to appease the masses.
After the show, he moved from Chicago to Miami and has been focused on his podcast with his co-host and girlfriend, Emily Wilson.
The reality star revealed that Season 4 and 5 of Love Is Blind has already been filmed and those castmates have reached out to him, as well. Netflix has not confirmed upcoming seasons.