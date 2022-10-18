Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Cast List Is Out & Here's Who You Need To Watch
Can you spot the red flags?
The pods are now open! Netflix’s Love Is Blind is back for season 3 with a brand new cast of singles looking to find love in all the right places.
Netflix has released the full cast list and an intro trailer ahead of the reality show's debut, and we’re already learning a lot about the newest Pod Squad!This season takes place in Dallas and there are more than a few charming Southern accents among the bunch.
The cast consists of 15 men and 15 women and the group is just as diverse as we have come to expect from the Love Is Blind crew.
The first two seasons of the show ended with two sets of couples getting married, although the season 2 pairs didn't last.
Will season 3 have more success?
Here’s what the new singles are looking for in their love lives, according to Netflix.
Alexa Alfia
Alexa is a stubborn 27-year-old insurance agency owner. She is used to being in charge and having things go her way, but when it comes to her love life, things just haven’t exactly gone as planned. With all the modern-day dating trends out there, Alexa has had enough. She’s ready to skip the dating apps and go right to the deep connections.
Loren Langenback
Loren is a 36-year pancake-loving medical device representative. When she’s not hiking a mountain or jet-setting on a new adventure, she can be found rocking out to her favorite songs in her car or local concert venue. Loren is looking for an adventure buddy who is always up for anything but most especially, the wild ride of long-term commitment and the mountain of vulnerability.
Ashley Randermann
Ashley is a 29-year-old chiropractor who is tired of settling for less. She is ready for a Texas gentleman to swoop in and take the reins of her love life. Rodeo clowns need not apply.See how her search is going by following her on Instagram.
Nancy Rodriguez
Nancy is a 32 real estate investor who is tired of “investing” in the wrong men. After the end of an eight-year relationship followed by a series of men who weren’t quite ready to start building their dream home with Nancy, she’d had enough. She’s now ready to find a partner to travel the world with and come home to. (Hopefully in a house that earns her some commission!)
Colleen Reed
Colleen is a 26-year-old ballet dancer who is just sure she is going to find love in the pods. She is a big believer in instant connection with the right person even though she hasn’t felt that special feeling – yet. Maybe she will find her perfect partner in the pods so that this lonely ballet dancer can finally dance the Pas De Deux of her dreams.Follow her lead on Instagram.
Amanda Langston
Amanda is a 31-year-old stylist who is looking to bring a little glam to her dull love life. Notorious for her difficulty in communicating, Amanda is hoping a dating scenario that starts off as nothing but talking, can help cure her of that. She also feels like she always picks the “wrong guys” so she’s hoping this time she will find Mr. Right.Watch her journey unfold on Instagram.
Jess Gumbert
Jess is a 30-year-old event producer who is tired of feeling like even her love life is a staged event. She’s sick of the games and is looking for someone who can handle the workload of her acts of service love language. She wants someone who is sure of their future and even more sure that she’s the person they want in it.
Kimberlee Clark
Kim is a 30-year-old teacher and coach who is ready to whip her love life into shape. She is looking for someone who is a good communicator and can keep up with her ever-changing mind. We can’t wait to see what the pods have in store for her!
Raven Ross
Zanab Jaffrey
Zanab is a 32-year-old realtor who admits she is picky "AF." She wants to find a partner who will be her ride or die, by her side through thick or thin, and apparently his "smelling nice" won’t hurt either. She also has a height requirement: taller than her when she’s in heels no less. We are definitely starting to see what she means by picky. Good luck Zanab!
Valerie Truong
Valerie is a 35-year-old dermatologist and self-proclaimed "skinfluencer" but she is looking for a connection that is more than skin deep. Valerie is here for her "soulmate" and is very hopeful that this unusual social experiment will bring her the love of her life.
Kalekia Adams
Kalekia is a 31-year-old ICU nurse practitioner who between work, school and residency has left her love life in need of some serious resuscitation. She is hoping the pods will bring her someone who will be kind and sincere, and deserving of all the love she has to give.
Brannigan Maxwell
Chelsey Jordan
Charita Scott
Anthony LaScalea
Anthony is a 33-year-old attorney who is tired of half-hearted commitments that won’t hold up in a court of law. He is looking to cut out all the extras of social media and superficial aspects of dating and get down to the real deal. He wants someone who is the life of the party that will always keep him supplied with plenty of laughs and chocolate chip cookies. He and his adorable pooch Dixie are hoping the pods will bring them someone to complete their little family.
Bartise Bowden
Julian Torres
Andrew Liu
Andrew is a 30-year-old snuggle-obsessed Director of Operations who loves photography. He is searching for an independent, take-charge type of woman who will win his heart at first glance, or sound, in this case. Hopefully, the pods will find him the picture-perfect romance he is looking for!
Matt Bolton
Matt is a 28-year-old private charter sales executive who loves golf and his family. He just got out of a 10-year relationship and is looking to start again with someone who he can be himself with. He wants to break down the walls he has been building since the breakup and find that special someone he can charter a private flight off into the sunset with.
Davonte Black
Zach Gordon
Zach is a 29-year-old medical school student and Interior Quality Control Manager who says the way to his heart is through his stomach. Zach loves food and his standards for a partner, are almost as high as those for his cuisine. Almost. Zach says he is looking to go beyond the physical to find true connection and commitment.
Dakota Easley
Dale Dalida
Nash Bueler
Brennon Lemieux
Simmer Bajwa
Simmer is a shy 27-year-old director of marketing and technology who feels he hasn’t really put himself out there enough. He is looking for someone ‘ambitious’ who can help him step out of his comfort zone and into the role of ‘empire’ leader. Sounds like a power couple in the making!
Sikiru "SK" Alagbada
SK is a 34-year-old data engineer who is looking for love and snacks. An avid muncher, SK is looking for someone to enjoy "the finer things in life" with him but who isn’t materialistic. He wants a deep connection and is hoping the pods will help him fall in love with someone's mind, before their body.
Tony Taylor
Ser Baffo | Netflix
Cole Barnett
Cole is a 27-year-old realtor who lives his life pedal to the metal and hopes his partner will too. He wants someone who is a good driver(random) and will never tell him to tone it down. Cole wants someone who shares his beliefs and is very loyal and committed. He is also an avid outdoorsman and loves hunting and fishing, so hopefully, he finds someone in the pods that will be his perfect catch.
Netflix's Love Is Blind season 3 premieres with three episodes on October 19, followed by a new episode each week on Wednesdays.