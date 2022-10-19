'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Just Dropped On Netflix & Here's Everything You Need To Know
We've got release dates so you don't miss an ep!
Netflix's third season of Love Is Blind has officially arrived, and while we're all eager to see if the couples will have more success than last time, we're also going to have to wait.
Netflix is not releasing the series all at once, meaning you'll have to keep coming back to find out what happens.
So buckle up, because there's going to be a lot of drama, heartache and questions as we go through this process over the next few weeks.
But here's the good news: we're here to answer the big questions you have about the show. So grab your gold goblets, kick back and brush up on everything you need to know about the series right here.
Who is hosting Love Is Blind season 3?
What would this show be without its hosts?
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey have certainly been busy lately, what with their new hosting duties on the other Netflix reality show, The Ultimatum.
Nevertheless, the two are back again to host season 3 of Love Is Blind.
When do new episodes of Love Is Blind come out?
The first chunk of Love Is Blind hits Netflix on October 19, with the remaining episodes dropping over the following three weeks.
Episodes 1-4 will be released on Wednesday, October 19.
Episodes 5-7 drop on Wednesday, October 26.
Episodes 8-11 premiere on Wednesday, November 2.
Episodes 12 and 13, which include the season finale and the cast reunion, will drop on November 9.
New episodes will be released at 12 a.m. Pacific Time/ 3 a.m. Eastern Time.
Who is part of the Love Is Blind season 3 cast?
Just like last time, this year's cast includes 15 men and 15 women who came in looking for love, sight-unseen.
They don't all come out of the pods with a partner, so we'll get to know some of them more than others.
Where did they shoot Love Is Blind season 3?
The famous pods are in Santa Clarita, California, so that's where the opening segment of the show was shot.
The rest of Love Is Blind season 3was shot in Dallas, Texas. Most of the contestants are from the area as well.
Which Love Is Blind couples are still together?
The last two seasons of Love Is Blind have each ended with two married couples. However, things have been a bit messy in the time since those episodes aired.
Season 1 couples Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton were still together as of October 2022. Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were also still married at the time we published this.
However, season 2 has been a bit of a disaster. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are getting divorced, and Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely have also filed for divorce. They announced their splits over the course of a single week.
Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams, who got together in the season 2 reunion special, have also split up.
Is Cole Barnett brothers with Matt Barnett from season 1?
As far as we know, Cole Barnett from season 3 is not brothers with Matt Barnett from season 1. The two are from different states and we actually met Matt Barnett's brother in the first season (and it wasn't Cole).