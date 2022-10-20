Natalie From 'Love Is Blind' Called Out A Season 3 Star Who Faked Tears & It's So Cringe
"That was really bad."
Reality TV isn't always as real as you might think, and Love Is Blindstar Andrew Y. Liu just proved that with the help of some eyedrops in the new season 3.
A super cringe scene from episode three of the newest season of Love Is Blind has fans of the Netflix show spiralling, and even former cast member Natalie Lee has something to say about it.
The scene features Liu trying to pause his confessional interview so he can drop water in his eyes to make it look like he's crying.
"Are you rolling?" he asks the off-camera producer.
"Yes," the producer says.
Liu then tells him to "hang on" and asks if it's "OK" if he puts some eyedrops in.
"If your eyes are hurting, by all means," the producer says.
Liu then puts the eyedrops in and proceeds to act like he's been crying over recent developments on the show.
After throwing a few "sniffles," Liu says, "I never thought I could care for someone that would bring me to tears."
And scene!
Brb, going to hide from secondhand embarrassment.
Season 2 star Natalie Lee took to TikTok on Wednesday to react to the video, after she was apparently flooded with messages from fans about the "cringiest" scene yet.
"I've gotten a hundred DMs saying I have to watch this from Love Is Blind season 3, so we're gonna watch it," Lee says at the beginning of the video.
@natalieminalee
this is by far my favorite scene from love is blind s3 #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #loveisblindseason3 #lib #netflix
"Stop! He's pretending to cry?" she says in the video. "That was really bad," Lee says. "Like, that was really bad but is it as bad as calling someone another name in the pods?"
Fans might remember that Lee's ex-fiance, Shayne Jansen, mistook her for Shaina Hurley early in season 2.
People in the comment section under Lee's video ripped Liu apart for his impeccable acting skills.
One user commented: "Producers like 'we didn't write in this extra work, so it's not happening' haha."
"It's giving YouTuber apology video," reads another comment.
Another person wrote: "Editing team came for himmmmmmm!!!" to which Lee responded, "I feel bad because I know the power of editing, but dang, this is too much."
Even cast members of other Netflix shows, like Harry Jowsey from Too Hot To Handle, chimed in to just say "WOWWWWWW."
Rae Williams from the Netflix show The Ultimatum commented: "The editors did not hold back lmaoooo."
We can't wait to see what the rest of this season has in store!
The first four episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 are available now on Netflix, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.