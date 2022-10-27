'Love Is Blind' Couple Nancy & Bartise Had A Tough Abortion Chat & The Reactions Are So Raw
The two could not disagree more.
It's not only petty drama, and awkward family introductions on Love Is Blind. Some couples are treading a lot deeper and even talking about tough subjects like abortions.
One couple, in particular, decided to delve into the touchy subject in one of the recent episodes of the show and viewers' reactions are so polarized.
Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden got into the heavy topic in episode 6 of Love Is Blindseason three, and the two could not disagree more with each other's opinions.
Rodriguez initiated the conversation while folding her laundry and asked Bowden about having children.
The conversation snowballed and eventually landed on what they both think about getting an abortion if they were to find out that their baby would be born with a disability.
"The fact that I am 31 and the older you get, the higher the risk," Rodriguez said to Bowden during the conversation. "Women who wait till 37, 38, even 36 and then their kids have birth defects."
Bowden interjected by reminding Rodriguez that his mother had him at 36, and he turned out just fine.
"Thank God your mom was fine at 36, but what would you do if you did find out that your child had a birth defect and you could abort the pregnancy? Do you want to keep the baby?" Rodriguez asked Bowden.
Without hesitation, Bowden replied, "F*ck no, yeah, I'd keep the baby. What the f*ck? I could not. F*ck no."
"It could be boy-girl, it could be transgender; they could do whatever. I just want to love that kid no matter what. Three legs, whatever it comes out is going to be our kid," added Bowden.
Rodriguez finally breaks the ice and confesses: "I think it's different for me."
"I've seen so much in my field. It was so emotionally draining and so sad that I would cry every day," Rodriguez, a speech pathologist, explained to Bowden. "A lot of the time, even just with Down Syndrome, there are so many complications; medical and also learning complications, and I see the amount of trauma that it does to the family."
"For me, if I knew that I could try again and hope that the second time it's better, then I would go that route, to be honest," added Rodriguez.
"Really? I would never. I could never do that," said Bowden, who added that he was "mentally tough enough" to take on the challenges of having a child with a disability.
The two then went on to talk about abortions in general, and even then, they couldn't agree.
Rodriguez is very pro-choice, and Bowden is also pro-abortion but with conditions.
Bowden has a "one-pass" rule, in which he thinks you're allowed to get an abortion once if you're young and make a mistake but not when you're old enough and actively trying to have a child.
Rodriguez shot back by pointing out the gaps in Bowden's arguments.
"I don't think that there's a number you can just say; one time to f*ck up….because what if the second time you get raped and then the third time you have sex with someone who poked a hole in the condom because they wanted to plant their seed?"
Bowden agreed with what Rodriguez had to say and added that those were exceptional cases, but from the conversation, it's pretty clear that the two do not see eye to eye on the topic.
Since the episode aired, viewers have also expressed their opinions on the conversation, and they're pretty torn.
Some couldn't disagree more with Rodriguez and don't think abortion is the right move when having a child with disabilities.
One viewer, Maria, made a TikTok with a video of a child with Down Syndrome and wrote the caption, "imagine being a person with Down Syndrome watching this on Love Is Blind," followed by a clip from the episode showing the conversation.
YES. She has the right to choose. YES. This is an important conversation to have. But LIVING disabled people need to be considered before stuff like this is aired.
"YES. She has the right to choose. YES. This is an important conversation to have. But LIVING disabled people need to be considered before stuff like this is aired," Maria added.
"Nancy made my heart sink when she said this!!!!" one person commented under the TikTok video.
"I haven't made it this far yet, but I loved Nancy. How upsetting and disappointing," wrote another.
Others defended Rodriguez and wrote, "Everyone is different. It's sad, but some people could handle it & some just can't."
Other viewers made TikTok's calling Bowden out for his opinion on abortions. One even said his opinions on it were "convoluted."
"Listening to Bartise talk about plan B and shmabortions," wrote one user in her TikTok video, followed by the question, "does he ever just…..stop talking?"
Does he ever just…..stop talking?
"It's so painful," commented one user under the video.
Another wrote, "the men this season are NOT IT. Talk about "low qualities males."
Yikes.
It seems like the internet is pretty torn about who's right and wrong when it comes to abortions.