'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Is 'Ashamed' Of Himself & Says He Has No Regrets With The Show
Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden is opening up about what it's been like to watch himself on the Netflix series, and he seems to have some complicated feelings about the whole thing.
Bowden ends up engaged to fellow cast member Nancy Rodriguez in the show and their relationship has been a rocky one leading up to their wedding in the finale.
Bowden says he's received backlash since the show aired and that he wants to learn from the overall experience so he can "grow" as a person.
In an interview with People, Bowden noted that he has no regrets in terms of what has happened on the show.
"I love my journey with Nancy because, especially watching it back and watching myself, kind of feeling embarrassed to have watched myself say some of the stuff that I said and ashamed of myself," he said in the interview. "I like that journey because I'm able to learn from it and grow from it."
Although the couple's connection was strong in the pods, Bowden expressed later in the show that his physical attraction to Rodriguez wasn't as strong as his emotional one.
He even went so far as to tell his fiancée that he finds another cast member, Raven Ross, attractive.
"She's hot as sh*t," he told Rodriguez.
In the interview with People, Bowden acknowledged that although his comments were honest, he realizes they were also hurtful towards Rodriguez.
"I learned that I need to be more sensitive to my partner's emotions and not speak my mind to the fullest at all times, which I put my foot in my mouth," Bowden said.
Since the show has aired, Bowden has also responded to some of the criticism he's received from viewers on his TikTok page.
The Love Is Blind star responded to a follower who pointed out his behaviour in episodes five to seven.
"I mean kudos to you for making it that far. I don't know why you didn't just fast-forward my parts or cut that sh*t off because what a mess I made. Oh my God," he said in the TikTok video.
He captioned the video, "don’t even need to watch on Netflix cause all my dumbass scenes are all over tik tok 😅."
Replying to @giamyne don’t even need to watch on Netflix cause all my dumbass scenes are all over tik tok 😅
Viewers still don't know what ends up happening between Bowden and Rodriguez.
Last week's episode showed Rodriguez saying "I do" at the altar, but it cut out before we could hear what Bowden said.
So far fans have seen Raven Ross and Sikiru "SK" Alagbada end their relationship after Alagbada said "I don't" at the altar.
As for the rest of the couples, fans will know soon enough.
Both the finale and reunion episodes of Love Is Blind season 3 air on Wednesday.