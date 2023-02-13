'Perfect Match' Star Bartise Bowden Has Been Back In Texas & Here's Where He's Hanging Out
His Instagram is full of DFW hotspots.
Everyone's favorite — or least fave — single who have yet to have any luck on Netflix's various reality dating shows will have another chance to find the one in the Perfect Match show.
Bartise Bowden, fitness guru and senior analyst living in Dallas, TX, ended up not being the one to marry Nancy Rodriguez on the third season of Love Is Blind. However, he seems to have put all that behind him now as he is looking forward to his new shot at finding love.
Right before Perfect Match premieres on February 14, it looks like Bowden has been jet-setting around the country to red carpet premieres in L.A. and vacations in Miami, but he always finds time to make it back to the Lone Star State.
So, here's where you could spot the reality star in Texas.
Electric Shuffle
Back in November, he visited the Deep Ellum hotspot Electric Shuffle with his new Perfect Match co-star Nick Uhlenhuth from The Circle.
This bar offers fun games, cheap happy hours, mimosa-filled brunches, and the possibility to meet a few Netflix stars.
Downtown Dallas
One fan ran into the 27-year-old in downtown Dallas back in December, and the reality star even stopped for a picture with them.
Whether he's heading to the gym or to show off D-Town to the latest Netflix star visitor, it seems he might take some time to talk with fans of the show.
The Bottled Blonde
Bowden kicked off 2023 with some DFW drama that included him apparently bailing on a girl he had plans with, and this had TikTok users asking: "She didn't watch the show?"
The star never acknowledged the situation but later posted that evening on social media from The Bottled Blonde looking pretty unbothered as he sipped a cocktail and rang in the New Year.
Dallas Mavericks Games
The gym-obsessed Dallasite is also a sports fan.
By the looks of his Instagram, he attends games for the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
He and his "LIB" co-star Cole Barnett cheered on the Mavs in October and met with a few fans of them.