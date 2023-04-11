Ex 'Love Is Blind' Star Bartise Shares Pics From Son's First Easter After Surprising Baby News
Fans have a lot of questions!
Love Is Blind season 3 alum Bartise Bowden celebrated his son's first Easter over the weekend.
Bowden shared photos and videos with his son Aiden on TikTok where many people continued to raise a lot of questions about the surprising baby news the reality star revealed on Friday.
In the post on Monday, the Perfect Match star is seen holding and kissing his son as he falls asleep in his arms.
"First easter for lil man," he captioned the post.
Bowden surprised a lot of fans after he announced he had a son in an Instagram post last Friday.
The LIB star shared the news with a series of photos and a video with his son Aiden.
"Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man," he captioned the post.
Bowden appeared on season 2 of Love Is Blind, where he got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez.
Even though the couple made it to the altar, Bowden called it off before the couple could say "I do."
He then appeared on another Netflix dating show called Perfect Match where he made it to the finale with Too Hot To Handle's Izzy Fairthorne. However, the two did not win the show and they broke things off afterwards.
Due to Bowden appearing in multiple Netflix shows, fans have been posting a lot of questions online in terms of who Aiden's mom is and the timeline of everything that's happened.
In a TikTok video, @zacharyrelity posted the timeline of Bowden's appearances on the Netflix dating shows.
According to the video, Bowden filmed LIB in 2021, Perfect Match in March 2022, Love Is Blind: After The Altar in August 2022 and the Love Is Blind reunion in October 2022.
@zacharyreality
Replying to @Mama Gardner zaddy to daddy! Congrats bartise! #loveisblind #bartise #dad #perfectmatch #netflix
Many of Bowden's former Netflix co-stars congratulated the 27-year-old senior analyst after he shared the exciting news.
"Congrats big fella!! You're going to be a great father and know you have a great support group behind you," Bowden's Perfect Match co-star Shayne Jansen wrote.
"Congratulations to the new father ! He looks like a beautiful healthy boy! All my best wishes to you," Ines Tazi, who briefly matched with Bowden on Perfect Match, said.
"Congratulations!! He’s adorable," wrote Izzy Fairthorne, who made it to the finale with Bowden on Perfect Match.
A lot of fans have also commented on Bowden's latest TikTok video he shared on Monday, expressing either their surprise at the baby news or sending congratulatory messages to the new dad.
"Whoaaa I feel like I missed a while 10 months. Congratulations!" one comment reads.
"He's beautiful. Congratulations," another comment says.
"He is such a proud papa," another person wrote.
Bowden has not confirmed certain details about his baby boy, including his exact age and who his mom is. Based on all the comments on his two social media posts, fans are clearly eager to find out.
Season 4 of Love Is Blind is wrapping up with the finale dropping on April 14. The reunion special will air live on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.
LIB is currently casting in three U.S. cities for future seasons of the Netflix show.