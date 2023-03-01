'Perfect Match' Ended With A Tiebreaking Vote & The Winners Weren't The Biggest Surprise
Someone popped the question!
One couple has been crowned the Perfect Match on the new Netflix dating show and the vote was so close, it came down to a single vote.
Five couples made it to the finale and they each got to go on one final date before deciding if they were each other's perfect match. However, it ultimately came down to all the contestants voting and picking the best pair.
Many assumed the winners would be The Circle's Joey Sasso and Sexy Beasts' Kariselle Snow, who had matched since the beginning.
Even though they didn't get the official title, the two reaffirmed their commitment to one another and got engaged!
In Episode 12, Sasso gets down on one knee and asks Snow to be his wife. After an emotional "yes," the couple called Sasso's mom to tell her the exciting news.
Kariselle Snow and Joey Sasso in Episode 12 of "Perfect Match."Courtesy of Netflix.
In an interview with Variety, Sasso says he decided to propose with about a week left in filming and ran to a mall in Panama to try and find a ring. He then called Snow's dad for permission.
"It’s extremely nerve-wracking to do and to do on television," he said in the interview.The Circle's Chloe Veitch ended up getting back together with Love Is Blind's Shayne Jansen after a rough patch and the two made it together to the finale.
Shayne Jansen and Chloe Veitch in Episode 12 of "Perfect Match."Courtesy of Netflix.
Jansen did struggle a bit to give Veitch a second chance, after she chose her ex Mitchell Eason over him.
However, the two got back together and seemed very happy by the end of the show.
Jansen said he wanted to try and make it work outside of the show and Veitch expressed that she knew Jansen was her perfect match.
Love Is Blind's Bartise Bowden had to choose between Too Hot To Handle's Izzy Fairthorne and Twentysomethings' Abbey Humphreys for his final match-up. Following a rough conversation in Episode 12 with Humphreys, Bowden chose to match with Fairthorne.
On their final date, Bowden and Fairthorne noted their biggest issue moving forward would be distance. Bowden lives in Dallas, Texas while Fairthorne lives in Manchester, England.
They both agreed they would be willing to travel after the show and see if they could make it work.
Love Is Blind's Lauren Chamblin and The Circle's Nick Uhlenhuth also made it to the finale.
Uhlenhuth expressed concern to Chamblin that they both live in different U.S. states and that would be an "extra roadblock" in a potential future relationship.
While he told Chamblin that he was willing to try, he also expressed that he wasn't sure if Chamblin was his perfect match.
In the end, the cast voted The Mole'sDom Gabriel and Too Hot To Handle's Georgia Hassarati as the winners and the perfect match.
Gabriel and Hassarati matched in episode five after his relationship with Too Hot To Handle'sFrancesca Farago ended.
Hassarati made it clear on many occasions that she was interested in Gabriel, even after Gabriel was put on a blind date with another woman and other co-stars expressed interest in Hassarati.
On their final date, the couple talked about the challenges of long-distance since they both live in different countries as Gabriel is based in the U.S. and Hassarati lives in Australia.
However, Gabriel reassured Hassarati that she had his heart and he was willing to take on anything with her.
They also called each super lucky to have found each other.
Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati in Episode 12 of "Perfect Match."Courtesy of Netflix.
All the remaining couples, including Gabriel and Hassarati looked surprised when host Nick Lachey announced the pair as the winners.
"I knew you were my perfect match, but I didn't know we were the perfect match," Hassarati said to Gabriel.
"I already won the minute that Georgia chose me as her match, but this makes it so much better," Gabriel started saying before Hassarati finished his sentence.
As for their prize, the couple won a one-week all-expenses trip to anywhere they wanted.
It sounds like they chose to go to the Maldives.
All 12 episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.