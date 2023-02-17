Dom Of 'Perfect Match' Says He Trusted Francesca & Was Hurt By Her Decision To Date Damian
"You might say I was very naive."
The Mole'sDom Gabriel is sharing how he felt after the shocking twist at the end of episode four of Perfect Match.
Gabriel matched with former Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago on Day 1 so it's understandable that he felt blindsided when Farago decided to go on a blind date with Love Is Blind'sDamian Powers.
"I didn't know her history with Damian and a lot of people in the house were bringing it up and asked me if I was worried about it," Gabriel told Narcity.
"You might say I was very naive. But you know, I trusted her and she told me I could trust her."
Gabriel was immediately interested in Farago when he met her at the house in Panama, and in the first episode, he said the former THTH star stole the room.
"The minute I spoke to her, there was just an instant kind of spark," Gabriel told Narcity.
"Then we matched up and that entire night we were talking. I realized she's so much more than just her looks. I think that's when I fell hard."
Things got a bit shaky for the pair in Episode 2 when Francesca ranked Dom's kiss as an 8 and he ranked hers as a 9, but they still matched that night and their relationship got stronger.
In Episode 4, the pair won the compatibility challenge and finally got to go on a one-on-date. The first prize also included choosing two new singles to bring into the house and that's when Farago saw Powers on the board.
Anyone who watched Season 1 of Love Is Blind may remember when Powers brought Farago to a party in the reunion episode. The issue was that he was still in a relationship with Giannina Gibelli.
The situation got real awkward and Farago left the party alone.
Back to Perfect Match where Farago told Gabriel nothing ever happened between her and Powers. However, she still wanted to go on a date with him, leaving Gabriel looking shocked.
"I definitely didn't see that coming, of her putting herself on that date," he explained.
"If I'm being completely honest with you, yeah it hurt. It was definitely a moment that I was like, I don't know if I'm built for this."
At the end of the episode, we see Farago walking along the beach to meet Powers for their date and Gabriel getting emotional in front of the camera.
We'll have to wait until February 21 to find out how the date between Farago and Powers went and who Farago ended up matching with by the end of the night.
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix. The next four episodes will be released on February 21 and the final four will be up on February 28.