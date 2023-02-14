Dom Gabriel Of 'Perfect Match' Is A Huge Swiftie & Here's How He Caught Taylor's Attention
He is a big fan of Swift's new album!
A lot of people have been vibing to Taylor Swift's new album Midnights since it came out in late 2022, including Netflix reality TV star Dom Gabriel.
Gabriel, whom many may be meeting for the first time on the Netflix dating show Perfect Match, tells Narcity he's a huge Swiftie and there's proof all over his social media.
The former contestant of the Netflix show The Mole frequently posts TikTok videos featuring Swift's songs in his captions and as he sings along to the tracks.
Gabriel admits the track called Maroon is one of his favourites.
"I made a video about Taylor Swift, about her new album Midnights which I love. Maroon. Come on now. So good," he said.
In the video that he's talking about, Gabriel is singing along to Maroon and there's text over it saying, "this song broke me, these lyrics shattered me."
Gabriel's enthusiasm is infectious, so much so that even the singer herself has noticed it.
Not only did Swift like Gabriel's video but she took the time to write back.
"She even left a comment, some heart emojis and yeah, I think we're dating now. I think that's what I gathered from it. I'm pretty sure I'm dating Taylor Swift," he told Narcity.
@dontcalldom
I’ll be here, contemplating my existence for the next 72 hours. 🥹 #fypシ #taylorswift #midnights #relatable #swifttok
Gabriel made a follow-up video to show his excitement.
Gabriel's followers on TikTok were also super pumped for him and showed it in the comments.
"OMG DOM HOW WILL YOU GO ON?!" one person wrote, to which he replied, "I simply will not. My life is completed. 🥹"
The reality TV star has loved Swift long before her Midnights album.
He dressed up like the musician in one of her iconic silver sequin dresses for Halloween. He also played it up with actual teardrops on his guitar (like her song).
Gabriel is a musician himself so we hope he gets to meet his idol one day!
Until then we'll be watching for more Swift-inspired videos on his TikTok.
You can also watch Gabriel in his new show Perfect Match, which premiered on Netflix February 14.
