Francesca Of 'Perfect Match' Says Savannah's 'Vibes' Were Weird & The Feud Is Going Strong
Savannah's fans are backing her up!
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are out and there's already a lot of drama between certain cast members, including Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio.
The two women have an argument over another co-star Dom Gabriel in the first few episodes, and even though a lot of time has passed since the spat, Farago says she's still not "too fond" of Palacio.
Farago, who was formerly on Too Hot Too Handle, and Gabriel from The Mole hit it off in the first episode of the season.
Palacio on the other hand matched with Nick Uhlenhuth, both former contestants of The Circle, just from different seasons.
While Farago's and Gabriel's relationship was more romantic, Palacio's and Uhlenhuth's match-up was more friendly and strategic.
As for Farago and Palacio, they never really hit it off.
“I didn’t know who she was before going into the villa,” Francesca said in an interview with Us Weekly.
“I think, just automatically from kind of day one, I got weird vibes and there was a few things in the beginning challenges and things that she was saying and doing around the house that rubbed me the wrong way.”
Then in episode 3 Palacio went for Gabriel when she told him she was interested in him, which caused a heated argument between the two women.
Farago approached Palacio and asked her about "making a pass at Dom," to which Palacio said she was simply doing what she's supposed to be doing on the show, which is finding a perfect match.
Farago then told Palacio that she was being "shady" because she and Gabriel were together.
"I don't even know why you bother," Farago says in the episode, before telling Palacio to stay away from Gabriel and calling her a "little b*tch" as she walked away.
Farago then calls her "a f*cking shady piece of sh*t" as she sits down next to Kariselle Snow, who is from the Netflix show Sexy Beasts.
It didn't end there and the two had another spat a short time later when Palacio approached Farago.
In her interview with US Weekly, Farago explains she doesn't regret what happened on the show.
“I think it was just a buildup and there was, maybe, some tequila involved and when I have tequila, I have a little bit more confidence,” she told the publication.
“I’m not usually a confrontational person, but no regrets because I honestly am not too fond of her still.”
Palacio hasn't publicly addressed the argument herself, but she did make an Instagram post after the first episodes were released this week. Some people assume it is in response to the situation.
"All I do is match energy. Whatever I did was because of you," she wrote in the caption.
Many fans are coming to Palacio's defence in the comments section.
"Kudos to you for speaking the truth with Francesca. Dom shoulda went with you," one person wrote.
"You f*cking owned that conversation," another person said.
"Girl you handle yourself like a secure queen! (...) You definitely deserve someone as amazing as Dom! He was just blinded," another commenter shared.
In the third episode, Gabriel told Palacio that things may have been different had they talked more the first night, but implied he was staying with Farago. Palacio went home in the following episode.
As for Farago, she told US Weekly she hasn't watched the series yet and she may have some regrets once she does.
"Maybe some things that I said were a little bit on the more savage side,” she stated. “But other than that, with my actions and how I was in the house, I feel like I was just myself."
The first four episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix and the next four will air on February 21 before the season concludes on February 28.