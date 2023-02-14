Netflix's 'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Is Canadian & Here's What We Know About Her
She's like the queen of Netflix dating shows AND Vancouver at this point tbh. 👑
If you're already acquainted with Netflix's catalogue of highly bingeable dating shows, you've probably already heard of Francesca Farago. The Vancouver local's already been on Too Hot To Handle and now you can catch her on Netflix's latest dating show, Perfect Match.
She won't be the only familiar face, either; the cast is made up of 20 different stars from various Netflix reality series, including The Circle, Love Is Blind, and The Ultimatum.
Just in time for Valentine's Day, you'll be able to follow your faves as they duke it out to find true love.
Before you tune in, get to know Canada's very own Francesca Fargo a little better so you can root for her all season long. After all the Netflix drama she's been through, she definitely deserves to find love.
Where is Francesca Farago from?
Though she was born in Ottawa and went to Carleton University, Francesca has lived in Vancouver for years. Though she recently house-hunted in LA, the influencer shows her love for Vancouver on the reg — she's even brought her partners on quintessentially B.C. dates.
What is Francesca Farago known for?
Though Farago got her claim to fame on Too Hot To Handle, she currently runs her own business, a swimwear line called Farago the Label. The brand focuses on sustainability, with pieces made "with the planet in mind," according to the Farago website.
She's also a model and influencer. That's like a quadruple threat.
How old is Francesca Farago?
The Scorpio is 30 years old.
Who was Francesca Farago engaged to?
For a time, Francesca was engaged to her Too Hot To Handle mate, Harry Jowsey (though he proposed via Zoom call, and she wouldn't call it official until he proposed in person), but they are no longer together.
Are Francesca and Jesse still together?
It appears on Instagram that TikTok star Jesse Sulli and Francesca are still an item, and the pair officially confirmed their relationship last year. In a recent post from February 10, the Perfect Match star wrote "lovveee being in love."
We'll see how this factors into the new show — there already seems to be a lot of drama.