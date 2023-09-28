'Perfect Match' Star Francesca Farago Says This Canadian Spot Is On Her Wedding Shortlist
It's a "contender for sure!"
Perfect Match and Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago is tying the knot with her fiance, Jesse Sullivan, and they may get married right here in Canada.
Narcity chatted with the Ottawa native about her new virtual bestie app, Francesa AI, and she revealed that a specific Canadian hotel is in the running for her wedding venue.
"We honestly haven't decided on a venue. We plan to go more wedding venue hunting over the next few months! California is an option! Europe is an option and even Canada!" Farago told Narcity.
When it comes to where in Canada the couple is looking to get hitched, Farago says they're big fans of a hotel close to British Columbia, where she spent years living.
"We love the FAIRMONT in Banff, so that's a contender for sure," said Farago.
The Fairmont Hotel in Banff, Alberta, is stunning, with breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains, which, considering it's located in the heart of Banff National Park, is no surprise.
The hotel itself looks like it's straight out of a fairytale, with a whopping 739 guest rooms and suites, ballrooms, a premier spa and a sprawling golf course.
According to their website, the hotel has even been nicknamed "Canada's Castle in the Rockies."
This fairytale backdrop definitely feels fitting for Farago and Sullivan, who got engaged in May 2023.
In an Instagram announcement, Farago captioned photos of the sweet moment, writing "WE'RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life !!"
In a TikTok, Farago shared that she and Sullivan got engaged at an ode to Taylor Swift candlelight orchestra with candles surrounding the couple.
Farago shared that she even had matching rings prepared for Sullivan and his child Arlo for when he proposed, according to a TikTok.
Fans of the couple and happy family will just have to wait and see where they decide to make it official and keep their fingers crossed for a Canadian destination!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.