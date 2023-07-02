Francesca Of 'Too Hot To Handle' Is Wedding Planning & Here's What To Know About Jesse Sullivan
There's been some confusion over their "Perfect Match" timeline.
Canadian reality star Francesca Farago says she's in the planning stages of her wedding after getting engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan.
The Too Hot To Handle star has given hints on her social media channels that she and Sullivan are looking for a venue for their big day. It also looks like a wedding in Canada isn't off the table.
Farago, who also appeared on Perfect Match and briefly on season 1 of Love Is Blind, shared the exciting news of her engagement with a series of photos on Instagram in May.
The proposal was super romantic with hundreds of candles and an orchestra.
Now it looks like the reality star is eager to move forward with picking a date and location as soon as possible and has even asked for help from her fans.
"I’m having such a hard time deciding where to get married!!! Lmk in the comments any suggestions," she wrote in an Instagram post where many shared their ideas. Based on her replies, Italy seems to be favoured by the Netflix reality star.
In another Insta post on May 24, Farago included a snapshot of her trip to Whistler with her fiancé and that's where she first revealed the couple had started planning.
Based on another post from what looks like the same trip, Farago revealed that Sullivan was trying to convince her to get married in Whistler.
Farago, who was born in Ottawa and later lived in Vancouver for years, currently lives in L.A. However, she frequently makes trips across the border.
On June 12, Farago shared that she visited Vancouver Island, where her dad's biological family lives. In the comments of a TikTok she posted from that trip, Farago expressed that she and Sullivan were considering hosting their big day in Kelowna.
Sullivan has also shared that the two are on the hunt for a wedding location in an Instagram post alongside pics from their trip to Vancouver.
Based on all this information, it looks like it may happen in B.C., but we'll just have to wait for official confirmation!
The couple's relationship started in 2021, before a rocky point with a break-up and then a reconciliation.
The timeline has caused a lot of confusion among Farago's fans ever since she appeared on the Netflix show Perfect Match in 2022. During the season Farago matched with three people, including Love Is Blind's Damian Powers and The Mole's Dom Gabriel.
Many fans started calling Farago out when she revealed she was in a relationship as the show was airing on Netflix.
Farago has cleared the air since then to explain how the two met and whether they were dating during her time on the show.
Here's everything you need to know about Farago and Sullivan's relationship, including how it all started and where they are at now.
How did Francesca Farago meet Jesse Sullivan?
Following the premiere of Perfect Match on Netflix in February 2023, Farago revealed that she was in a relationship with Sullivan at the time.
The announcement upset some viewers because it looked like she was in the relationship during filming.
However, Farago quickly took to social media to explain what happened.
Farago and Sullivan met in June 2021 when Farago hosted a TikTok live during Pride Month and they were together by July of that year.
Unfortunately, Farago was then deported back to Canada over visa issues and while they tried to make it work, they ended up breaking up.
However, they couldn't stay away from each other for long and had a casual fling before Perfect Match.
Once Farago got back from filming the show, she says she reached out to Sullivan right away.
"I am grateful for my experience because I learned so much about myself and so much about what I needed in a partner," Farago said in a TikTok video in which she explained exactly what happened between her and Sullivan.
"Being there [on Perfect Match] taught me so much and literally the minute I left that villa, I texted Jesse, and I was like, 'Hey, are you still single? I'm traumatized and do you want to hang out.'"
They confirmed they were dating again in June 2022 during an online interview with Sullivan's child Arlo from a previous relationship.
In an interview with Elite Daily in January 2023, the Perfect Match star described her relationship as the best one she's ever been in and she said she already knew then that she wanted to marry Sullivan.
Fast forward to the present and the couple is not only planning their wedding, but also renovating a new house and have been open about their hopes to expand their family soon.
Farago has previously said she will be freezing her eggs and Sullivan even shared a clip from a visit to a fertility clinic on his social media.
Who is Jesse Sullivan?
Jesse Sullivan is a transgender TikTok star.
He is a dad to a 14-year-old named Arlo, who goes by they/them pronouns.
Sullivan has shared his parenting journey on his TikTok page to his 2.9 million followers.
In one TikTok video, Sullivan revealed that he got pregnant with Arlo in high school before he came out.
Sullivan later identified as a lesbian and raised Arlo as "gender neutral as [he] could."
Sullivan officially came out as a transgender man in a 2019 Instagram post.
In 2022, Sullivan was featured in the documentary My Transparent Life, which documented his gender transition.
"I also just have always wanted mine and my daughter’s story out there," Sullivan said in the trailer for the doc.
"I just think no one has talked about being a trans parent. That story just hasn’t been told enough."
He continues to be open about his personal life on TikTok, with parenting videos featuring Arlo and lots of content with Farago as well.
So while we still have to wait for an official confirmation in terms of the wedding date and venue, we hope the couple will continue to be open about their wedding plans on their socials!