Dom Of 'Perfect Match' Explains His Awkward Francesca Split & Starting Over With Georgia
"When I'm with somebody, I give it 110%."
Fresh episodes of Perfect Match were released this week and viewers got to see new singles being added to the mix, which caused a change-up with some couples on the show.
One of those couples was The Mole's Dom Gabriel and Too Hot To Handle'sFrancesca Farago, who were together since Episode 1 and then ended up starting fresh with other people.
In Episode 1 Perfect Match viewers were left with a cliffhanger after Farago chose to put herself on a blind date with Love Is Blind'sDamian Powers, leaving both Gabriel and perhaps some viewers shocked by the bold move.
In Episode 5 we see Gabriel determined to leave the show since he made it perfectly clear he was only into Farago.
However, following a conversation with The Circle's Ines Tazi and interest from fellow contestant Too Hot To Handle's Georgia Hassarati, Gabriel decided to stay.
"Everyone was like Georgia is into you and Georgia was somebody who I was interested in before I even got on the show," Gabriel told Narcity.
Gabriel said as difficult as it was to start a new relationship, he came to the show with a purpose.
"I'm very much a loyal person, and I'm loyal to a fault. I think the minute I got with Francesca, I was like Francesca is the one, she's it. This is kind of ride-or-die," Gabriel explained.
"I had everyone reminding me that you're here to find your perfect match. Clearly, Francesca is not your perfect match, your perfect match is somewhere here."
Dom From Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Opens Up About The Show & Whether He Has Any Regretswww.youtube.com
Although Gabriel was ready to give his new relationship a fair shot, viewers got to see that it wouldn't come easy.
First, his former match and her new man are still in the same house.
"There were moments where I could visibly see she [Francesca] was a little bit upset about how close me and Georgia were," Gabriel said.
Farago also makes it clear on multiple occasions that it's awkward having Gabriel around when she's trying to form a relationship with Powers.
"I had to have awkward conversations with Damian, where he would kind of be like, 'Hey, man, you know, it is what it is,'" Gabriel explained.
"That's the name of the game and it's gonna get awkward when everybody in the house dates each other."
There was also the fact that Gabriel told Farago he loved her. Luckily, Gabriel reassured Hassarati in Episode 6 that it was over with Farago and she was now his top priority.
We also can't forget that Hassarati and Farago already share an ex, Harry Jowsey who starred alongside Farago in Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle.
Then, Gabriel is put on a blind date with Love Is Blind'sDiamond Jack. Gabriel didn't lead Jack on though and made it clear who he was with.
"I think you can see that on the show when I'm with somebody, I give it 110% and I'm gonna put my all into it," he said.
Looking back at the entire experience, Gabriel says there were a lot of twists and turns on the show, but he proudly wore his heart on his sleeve through all the chaos.
"I was vulnerable, I shed tears, I got into arguments, I got put in the doghouse a couple of times," he said. "I'm proud of everything that happened and how I carried myself."
"I wouldn't take anything back. I don't regret anything."
We'll have to wait until next week to see what happens between Gabriel and Hassarati and whether they are each other's perfect match.
As for Gabriel and Farago, despite everything that happened it looks like there are no hard feelings. Farago recently replied to a comment on one of her TikTok videos that she and Gabriel are "great friends" now.
Episodes 1-8 of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.
The final four episodes will air on February 28.
