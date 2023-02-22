TikTokers Are Catching 'Perfect Match' Editing Mistakes & Francesca Just Explained A Big One
"At least make it believable!"
It's safe to assume a lot of reality TV is scripted to a degree, but some TikTokers are calling out the new Netflix show Perfect Match over an editing mishap that really makes it all look staged.
One TikToker recently posted a video showing a scene with Too Hot To Handle'sFrancesca Farago and The Mole'sDom Gabriel completing a timed challenge, and the details show that it wasn't as urgent as it looked.
The video shows tiny changes to Farago's bandana from one shot to another, and the video spread so widely that Farago herself is firing back in the comments to explain what happened.
The TikToker — who goes by Sue — posted a clip from episode 4 which shows Farago and Gabriel competing in their final challenge that day.
In the clip, Farago's headband keeps changing position, from being fully on her head to being half on her head.
"Watching Perfect Match, anybody else notice this? It’s supposed to be a competition, at least make it believable!" Sue captioned the video.
@sue.vieira_
Watching Perfect Match, anybody else notice this? It’s supposed to be a competition, at least make it believable! 🙄🤦🏻♀️ #fyp #foryou #perfectmatch #loveisblind #netflix #mistake #editingfail #editing #perfectmatchnetflix #loveisblind #francescaanddom #competition #editingmistake #tvshow #tvseries #realitytv #foryoupage #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #viral #viralvideo #viraltiktok #watchthis #didyouseeit #fail #funny #hilarious #unbelievable #apple #mac #macbookair #spotted #ispy
Farago ended up seeing the comments and replied to explain what happened during the clip.
"My headband fell off mid way during this and I grabbed it off the floor and put it back on cos my hair was a MESS😂 they just edited that bit out," she noted.
"I duno why they edited it like this but this part wasn't re done or anything. It just fell off, which is why it was so messed up on my head at the end."
Farago's explanation didn't seem to be enough because other TikTokers were quick to point out that it's supposed to be a competition and each challenge is timed. If that were true, how would Farago have enough time to put a headband back on her head?
"I mean we all knew it was somewhat scripted- BUT LIKE THIS?! Lol we’re basically watching a movie," another TikToker said in the comments.
"Right? My thoughts exactly. I knew some parts would prob have to redone or scripted….. but a competition?! None of it is real at this point!" the original poster of the video, Sue, stated.
It's true the show does have its moments that seem more scripted than others, but it won't stop us from watching, right?
The first eight episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix. The final four drop on February 28.