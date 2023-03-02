Are Joey & Kariselle Still Together After The Big 'Perfect Match' Finale?
Joey shared an update 👀
Although they didn't win Perfect Match,The Circle's Joey Sasso andSexy Beasts' Kariselle Snow took a big step in their relationship in the Netflix show's finale.
The couple got engaged and seemed really happy at the end of Perfect Match and now Sasso is revealing if the two are still together after the show wrapped up filming a year ago.
Snow and Sasso matched right at the beginning of the show and admitted they had dated before Perfect Match but it didn't work out.
Throughout the show, their relationship continued to grow stronger and Sasso asked Snow to be his girlfriend.
Then in Episode 12, he got down on one knee and asked Snow to marry him to which she said "yes."
Many of the other cast members and viewers were likely shocked when the couple lost Perfect Match to Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati a short time later.
Viewers have now been flooding Snow's TikTok videos and Instagram posts with questions about where the couple is at now and if they're still engaged.
Unfortunately, Sasso has confirmed to Today that he and Snow called off the engagement after the show.
“We both sort of agreed right now we need to step away from each other. That’s for the best, but her and I have so much love for each other,” Sasso told Today in an interview.
“When I was there, I was like, ‘This is the perfect person I want to spend the rest of my life with.’ When you finish filming, you go back to reality. There’s a lot of life things to deal with,” he continued.
However, it looks like the former couple is on good terms and keep in touch.
“We have been such good friends for such a long time. And as of right now we’re really working on repairing the friendship before anything else,” Sasso told Today.
The reality star also shared that even though the relationship is over, he has no regrets about doing the show.
As for the remaining couples from the Perfect Match finale, it looks like none of them have lasted since the show finished filming.
All 12 episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.
