Francesca Wasn't Trying To Be A Total Villain On 'Perfect Match' & Editing Played A Big Role
She was trying to be "likeable."
Francesca Farago, one of the stars of Netflix's new dating show Perfect Match, is opening up about her portrayal on the show and why it's not what she was going for during filming.
Farago was on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files on February 23 where she opened up about being made to look like a villain on the show, and it certainly sounded like damage control.
Since Perfect Match was released, there have been particular scenes in the dating show that have caused people to point fingers at Farago, including her leaving The Mole's Dom Gabriel for Love Is Blind's Damian Powers, and her feud with The Circle's Savannah Palacio.
The reality TV star went into detail about her co-stars but started off the episode by explaining that she was trying to portray a certain character on the show. However, like with any TV show, editing can change everything.
“I was assuming that it would be more like a genuine, honest, tell-it-how-it-is kind of, very likeable villain was what I was going for," she said during the podcast episode.
“I think I was going for likeable villain and I think the likeable was kind of taken out."
When it comes to her relationship with Gabriel, Viall asked Farago why she left him for Powers and for Farago it had to do with two things.
“He [Dom] started to fall really quickly with me. I love when people are obsessed with me but I think it was a lot early on and my energy just wasn’t matching it," she explained.
“We’re great friends now and I think he’s amazing but we didn’t have that romantic kind of spark."
As for Powers, Farago says she knew him long before the show and she felt a type of comfort with him.
“All the emotional scenes were cut to make me look like a savage, which I was a savage," she said.
"It was savage of me to do that [break things off with Dom] but I knew I would feel so much better to be paired with Damian because I had that sense of homeyness with him."
As for her confrontation with Palacio, Farago says there was a lot of build-up to it that viewers didn't get to see.
She also claims Palacio had a boyfriend during filming and she felt she was only going after Gabriel to spite her.
“So I took five tequila shots and I was like 'let's go, let's do this' and everyone was amping me up to have the conversation. I was very pushed to do it," she said.
"I just sat down and I just word-vomited. I definitely don’t talk like that in my real life and I don’t know why I said certain things."
Farago is aware that editing can also make things look different and admits it's been hard to watch the scenes she has seen.
It looks like some viewers feel the same way because they've been tearing into Farago on social media.
One person tweeted, "if y'all like Francesca after watching Perfect match then you're weird."
\u201cIf y\u2019all still like Francesca after watching Perfect match then you\u2019re weird.\u201d— \u2728merlin\u2728 (@\u2728merlin\u2728) 1676430212
Another person tweeted "someone needs to take Francesca off her f*ckin high horse I'm actually getting pissed off."
\u201cSomeone needs to take Francesca off her fuckin high horse I'm actually getting pissed off #perfectmatchnetflix #PerfectMatch\u201d— Mon (@Mon) 1676977195
Even before Thursday's podcast episode came out, Farago has playfully addressed her portrayal on the show with her TikTok videos.
In one video Farago writes "me thinking things might start looking up for me on Perfect Match" and then she looks stunned as the new episodes come out.
In another video, Farago apologizes and then quickly tries to respond to someone's question about Perfect Match.
Reaction on Farago's TikTok videos have been a bit of a mix.
Some fans say it's hard to back up Farago as they watch more and more of the show and Farago even jokingly responded to one commenter saying that the person you see on the show doesn't exist.
Another person wrote, "Girl the show really changed my view of you, the way you treat others matters."
It looks like Farago felt strongly about the comment because she replied back saying, "I don’t blame anyone for the hate. I agreed to play a specific role and I regret it 100%."
However, there has also been a lot of love and support for Farago on her social media.
One person wrote she's the only reason they watch the show, while another commented that they stand by Farago and everything she says on the show "even if it's wrong."
Another person wrote that Farago is the main character to which the reality star replied, "Not the kinda main character we were aiming for but thank u."
Others seem to believe that who they see on the TV screen is not really Farago's true character and one TikToker even asks, "When are you gonna expose and spill the teaaaa." Farago replied with, "Waiting for my lawyer to go over my NDA."
With the final episodes coming next week, Farago shared a final message during The Viall Files podcast episode to the viewers.
"Don't believe everything you see on TV kids."
The first eight episodes of Perfect Match are available on Netflix.
The final four will be out on February 28.
