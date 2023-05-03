Francesca Of 'Too Hot To Handle' Is Engaged & Her 'Perfect Match' Co-Stars Are So Happy For Her
She found her perfect match!
Reality TV star Francesca Farago is engaged to TikToker Jesse Sullivan.
The Too Hot To Handle alum shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Tuesday showing off her massive ring and giving people a look at the romantic engagement.
The series of pictures show Sullivan and Farago alongside Arlo, Sullivan's 14-year-old child from a former relationship. Farago's dog Romeo is also dressed up for the occasion in a tuxedo.
The romantic venue included hundreds of candles and an orchestra.
"WE’RE ENGAGED🤍 a glimpse into the most magical night ever💍 obsessed with our family.. what is life!!" she captioned the post.
Many of Farago's Perfect Match co-stars shared their excitement and congratulatory messages on Farago's post.
"I am BEYOND happy for you! Congratulations again & again!! You deserve a lifetime of happinessss❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹😍," wrote Ines Tazi.
"The candle lit orchestra😍😭😭😭😭😭 congratulations you!!!!!!!! THIS IS BEAUTIFUL ❤️," Chloe Veitch commented.
"Soulmates 🥹❤️❤️❤️," wrote Kariselle Snow, while Abbey Humphreys said, "CONGRATULATIONS OH MY GOD i’m so happy for y’all !!!."
A number of other celebs and fans also shared their happy messages with Farago.
"Congratulations!!!" wrote singer Demi Lovato while Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause commented, "So SOOOO happy for you both!!!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS 😭🥹🥰😍."
It looks like Farago wasn't completely surprised by the engagement and had an inkling that it would happen when it did.
In a TikTok video taken the day of the engagement, the influencer said she and Sullivan had been invited to a candle-lit orchestra and her boyfriend knew she wanted to be dressed up during their engagement.
She also shared that she had matching rings made for Sullivan and Arlo that she had been carrying with her in her bag in preparation for when the big moment happened.
The video ends with Farago wearing an engagement ring and saying "I'm a fiancée."
Farago also gave fans a better look at the massive ring in a follow-up TikTok where she shared that Sullivan designed the custom ring with The Clear Cut.
It sounds like the inspiration behind it was Jackie Kennedy's engagement ring from John F. Kennedy, which Farago said was one of her favourite ring designs.
Netflix reality show fans will remember Farago, as she has starred in a number of programs over the past several years.
The Canadian influencer starred in Season 1 of Too Hot To Handle where she ended the show with a boyfriend, Harry Jowsey.
The reality star then briefly appeared in Season 1 of Love Is Blind when she showed up at a party with Damian Powers in the After The Altar episode where many assumed they were together.
After that happened, Farago began dating her girlfriend Demi Sims.
In 2023, she appeared in Perfect Match where she dated The Mole'sDom Gabriel, Damian Powers from Love Is Blind and then Abbey Humphreys from Twentysomethings: Austin.
While Perfect Match was still airing, Farago went public with her relationship with transgender TikTok star Jessie Sullivan.
It's unclear when Farago and Sullivan are planning their wedding, but Farago says an engagement video is coming soon.