'Perfect Match' Brings Back These 'Too Hot To Handle' Stars & There's Already Dating Drama
So much of it comes back to Francesca!
Netflix reality TV universes collide in Perfect Match, and you might say that no one is bringing in more dating baggage than the former cast members of Too Hot To Handle.
The show will feature five cast members from past seasons of the dating series along with stars from several other past Netflix reality shows.
However, the Too Hot To Handle crew including two people who share a mutual ex from the last show, so you can expect plenty of piping hot tea when they get together on the new series.
Here are all the past Too Hot To Handle cast members that are going to be on the show, and what you might've missed in the time since they last appeared on Netflix.
Francesca Farago
Francesca Farago was arguably the most famous female cast member to come out of the Too Hot To Handle series, and her life has taken a turn since the show came out.
The Canadian reality TV star and entrepreneur left the show with a boyfriend, Harry Jowsey, and those who watched season 1 might recall that the two did quite a bit of damage.
Since the end of Season 1, things have changed a lot for Farago. For starters, she and Jowsey broke up, and it was pretty messy.
Farago later went on a few dates with Damian Powers from Love Is Blind, and we saw all that drama unfold on the Love Is Blind: After The AltAr reunion.
Spoiler alert: Powers will also be on Perfect Match with Farago, so you know the drama is going to be intense.
Since that whole fiasco, Farago took a break from dating men and got together with her girlfriend Demi Sims.
Now Farago is dating the transgender TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, and the couple frequently posts videos on the app.
Chase DeMoor
The next Too Hot To Handle star to on Perfect Match is Chase DeMoor from Season 2.
For those who watched the season with DeMoor, you might recall that he has a history of being an American football player, but since the show, he’s picked up on an entirely new sport: boxing.
Also, if you were one of the viewers who though DeMoor was particularly hot, you’ll be happy to know you can get a lot more exclusive content from him by subscribing to his OnlyFans.
Chloe Veitch
British model and TV personality Chloe Veitch has also signed up for Perfect Match after her Season 1 appearance on Too Hot To Handle.
Veitch and Farago didn’t get along very well in Too Hot To Handle, and there were moments of tension between the two, especially when Farago fumbled the group's money by breaking the rules with Jowsey.
However, it seems like the two have let bygones be bygones and are now good friends. Farago even posted a funny TikTok with Veitch not too long ago.
Perfect Match is Veitch’s third reality TV show with Netflix since she was also on The Circle.
Veitch also has a podcast on Spotify called BANGIN!
Georgia Hassarati
Possibly the most anticipated member of Too Hot To Handle to appear on Perfect Match is Georgia Hassarati from Season 3.
If you’re wondering why, it’s because Hassarati and Farago share an ex.
You read that right. The two hotties from seasons 1 and 3 both dated Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey.
Although Hassarati wasn’t actually on the first season of Too Hot To Handle, being on the show still somehow managed to connect her to Jowsey and the two briefly dated on and off in 2022.
So we’ll see both of Jowsey’s exes interact with one another on screen for the first time on Perfect Match.
Izzy Fairthorne
Former Too Hot To Handle Season 3 contestant Izzy Fairthorne will also be back for Perfect Match.
The British contestant was the youngest among the cast on Season 3. After the show, she continued her career as a personal trainer and social media influencer while also pursuing modelling.
There’s so much to look forward to in Perfect Match, so have your popcorn ready when the show drops on February 14!
